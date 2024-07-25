The South African music industry is mourning the untimely death of Sotho rapper Malome Vector, who died in a car accident in the Free State

Ambitiouz Entertainment confirmed his death on social media, expressing condolences to his family and colleagues

Mzansi has flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, praising Ambitiouz Entertainment's humanity in releasing the statement despite their fallout

The South African music industry is reeling following the untimely death of talented artist Malome Vector. The Sotho rapper died after being involved in a car accident in the Free State.

Ambitiouz Entertainment mourns Malome Vector's death

Top record label Ambitiouz Entertainment mourned Malome Vector's death in a statement shared on social media. The post sent condolence messages to the star's family and industry colleagues. The tweet read:

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon, the Lion of Lesotho's sun has set. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss. Rest In Malome Vector 💔"

Mzansi mourns Malome Vector's death

Social media has been awash with heartwarming tributes to the star since his death. Many commended Ambitiouz Entertainment for releasing a statement despite their fallout with Malome Vector.

@XUFFLER said:

"Ambitiouz posting this shows humanity 💔 no bad blood even after things went sideways."

@PostiveImpact89 commented:

"A very talented young man gone too soon 💔"

@Nethomboniphin2 wrote:

"Life is so unpredictable. One moment you here smiling and it's all good the next you gone. May his Soul and everyone who was involved in the accident rest in peace 🕊️"🙏"

@Shareef_ZA added:

"May his soul REST IN PEACE. We shall forever remember your talent Malome Vector."

