Cassper Nyovest has finally broken his silence on the death of his fellow rapper and sworn enemy AKA

The Amademoni hitmaker also posted a condolence message for celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane who was also gunned down on the fateful night

Mzansi has applauded Cassper Nyovest for putting his beef with the late rapper aside and posting a heartwarming post

Cassper Nyovest has reacted to the news of fellow rapper AKA's death. The rapper took to his social media pages to share a touching tribute.

Cassper Nyovest has broken his silence on AKA and Tibz's deaths. Image: @akaworldwide, @casspernyovest and @tebello.motsoane.

Source: Instagram

AKA and his friend Tibz were shot dead on Friday 10 February by unknown gunmen. A graphic CCTV video showing the moment the rapper was murdered have been making rounds on social media.

Cassper Nyovest reacts to AKA and Tibz's death

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram pages, the Mama I Made It hitmaker sent condolence messages to Tibz and Kiernan's families, colleagues and fans. The rapper added that he hopes that their legacies should be celebrated. He wrote:

"My sincere condolences goes out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the Good lord be with all of you at this sad time."

Cassper Nyovest's fans laud him for putting beef with AKA aside

Social media users hailed Mufasa for taking the time to mourn AKA's passing despite their popular beef.

@Nngaps said:

"We lost a true competitor Cass, one who kept us Team Mufasa on our toes. May family and fans find comfort through his legacy."

@_SamuNdaba added:

"I somewhat believe that AKA and Cassper got along behind closed mahn, ready this really made me teary I feel like it really came from a place of hurt shame awu kodwa Kiernan man ."

AKA's shooting: Graphic CCTV footage shows moment rapper AKA and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were gunned down

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a CCTV video showing AKA's last moments on earth has left Mzansi at a loss for words. The viral clip shows the rapper and some of his friends leaving Wish restaurants and heading to their vehicles.

A hitman wearing a hoodie then walks up to the group and fires shots, shooting AKA in the back of the head and runs away on foot.

The graphic video that has been widely shared on social media has fans calling for justice for the rapper. Many believe this was a planned attack as the hitman shoots and doesn't take anything from the rapper.

