It seems like Cassper Nyovest and Kabza de Small are working on releasing new music together soon

The rapper and amapiano star went on Instagram Live while they were in the studio vibing to their unfinished song

SA people discussed their studio session on Twitter and many of them dragged the teaser of the song

Cassper Nyovest and Kabza de Small are two of the biggest artists in the country and it looks like they are joining their star power.

The musicians recently shared with their Instagram followers that they are working on a song together. A video recording from their studio session circulated fast on Twitter and a lot of tweeps were not feeling the song.

Mzansi reviews snippet of Cassper Nyovest and Kabza de Small's song

The amapiano and hip-hop collaboration was not received well by many people and they said their energies don't gel. Some tweeps said Kabza didn't disappoint with the beat but they did not like Caspper's raps on it.

Twitter users' comments on Cassper and Kabza's studio session

@VincentMailola posted:

"Kabza making one of the worst mistakes of his career."

@Oleho5 commented:

"That guy in the orange cap was jamming till he realised that no man."

@Madzame_LadyDee wrote:

"I didn't know wat you talking about, I was jamming to the beat till Cass started rapping I just dropped the phone and exploded with laughter."

@_Sir_CharlesR commented:

"Beat spoilt by the friendly ghost, just not it for me!"

@kamxpacioli12 stated:

"AKA ore tlogeletse mathata yanong."

@Lkayeradicator tweeted:

"I love to see honest people agreeing on something, I’m happy we all agree."

@dante_lway suggested:

"All he has to do is stop rapping in English."

