Anatii has shared that he's working on new music this year and plans to drop two full albums before the year ends

The hip-hop music producer has not been active in the music industry for a couple of years having last dropped his album Iyeza in 2018

The rapper's excited fans shared that they can't wait for the star, who dropped singles recently, to release the albums

Anatii has taken to his timeline to announce that he's working on new music. The rapper and music producer revealed that he's dropping two albums in 2023.

Anatii announced that he's working on two albums. Image: @anatii

Source: Twitter

The hip-hop artist has not dropped a full project for a minute. He has been starving his fans when it comes to music. Anatii last dropped an album in 2018. It was titled Iyeza.

Anatii is at least now active on social media and has dropped a few singles in the last few months. Taking to his verified Twitter account, the Thixo Onofefe hitmaker told his supporters:

"2 albums this year."

Anatii's fans can't wait for his 2 albums to drop

Peeps took to Anatii's comment section on the micro-blogging app to let him know that they can't wait for his upcoming projects to drop.

@TheOceanTunnel wrote:

"I'm looking forward to 'em, on the highest level."

@FreeOyame said:

"Ohhh, we are eating good!!!!"

@sammysaiint commented:

"Please...don't get my hopes high for nothing."

@Scrol4givez wrote:

"We deserve them."

@japaneseoutkast said:

"Glad you’re back, man."

@legengaryMan wrote:

"I'm a big fan of yours because I believe in you... but I don't feel your hip-hop... almost like iFani style... give us real hip-hop Bro or we gonna end up losing hope on you... Cassper did it... so wena wohlulwa yinton?"

@eyed_boi added:

"When can we expect the first?"

