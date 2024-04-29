Kelly Khumalo has delighted fans by announcing her upcoming album, From A God to A King , on Instagram, showcasing her talented team and hinting at its imminent release

Social media erupted with excitement, with fans praising her exceptional vocals and eagerly anticipating her new music

Despite the controversy, Kelly Khumalo's musical prowess remains unmatched, and Mzansi lauded her as a standout artist

Kelly Khumalo has shared the news that Mzansi music lovers have been praying for. The controversial star who is always trending for all the wrong reasons recently announced that she has a new album on the way.

Kelly Khumalo has announced that she has a new album dropping soon. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo teases her new album

Social media users were jumping with joy after award-winning star Kelly Khumalo shared some good news. The star hinted that she has been working on an album called From A God to A King.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Empini singer shared a short video while working alongside her incredibly talented team. She wrote:

"When you operate in your GIFT you don’t have to be at the head of the table, for wherever you sit or stand, the table and room will shift.. FROM A GOD TO A KING DELUX coming soon."

Mzansi can't wait for Kelly Khumalo's new music

Social media users went crazy following the star's announcement. Many said they had been waiting for her to drop more music for a while. Others showered the Empini singer with praise for her unmatched vocals.

@afrikan256 said:

"Now I know why the cancel culture couldn't win. U can't cancel this "voice". King kelly"

@mjoli.kawushe added:

"They can’t make me hate you ❤"

@samaz_ulu04 commented:

"Sometimes I fail to understand the kind of an artist you are!❤️"

@bossboo06 added:

"Kelly is not a gospel singer,b ut she's doing everything gospel singers should be doing especially African gospel singers, not all the church choir music they keep making."

@liwe_lelo noted:

"Kelly’s voice is a show off maan yerrr if you want to understand that somethings are bigger than what we think listen to Kelly sing ….kelly is blessed."

Kelly Khumalo’s career reportedly in shambles amid Senzo Meyiwa trial

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo has reportedly been losing out on shows due to being named in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Fingers pointed to the Asine hitmaker as the mastermind in the case, and she is expected to testify in court.

It's reported that Kelly Khumalo's life is not as perfect as she claims after several fingers pointed to her as the brains behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder in October 2014.

