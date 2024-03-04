DJ Zinhle addressed reports about not cooking after daughter Kairo Forbes' video, sharing her side in a TikTok video

She referenced Sofia Vergara's similar stance on cooking and shrugged off criticism, saying she wasn't hurt by comments

Social media reactions were mixed, with some understanding her busy schedule, while others joked about cooking only when broke

DJ Zinhle has addressed the reports that she does not cook after her daughter Kairo Forbes' popular video. The star shared her side in a trending TikTok video.

DJ Zinhle said she was unfazed by the backlash she received for not cooking for Kairo. Image: @djzinhle and @kairo.forbes

DJ Zinhle on why she does not cook

There was an uproar on social media when Kairo revealed that her celebrity mother does not cook for her. The little star who was with his grandfather Tony Forbes during the interview had Mzansi sharing their thoughts on her mother.

Responding to the video on her TikTok page, DJ Zinhle said she saw the comments and was not affected by them. The Umlilo hitmaker posted a screenshot of an article about American star Sofia Vergara who also revealed that she does not cook and said:

"You see this lady here, she understands me. You guys have been frying me for weeks over Kairo's comments about cooking. Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, everyone. I wasn't hurt, I wasn't affected, I thought it was a nice joke and I just love the fact that now I get to show you this.

"Look at what she said, Sofia, my girl, "I don't cook, I don't want to learn to cook". So what do you guys have to say now?"

Fans react to DJ Zinhle's viral video

Social media users said they understood that DJ Zinhle has a busy schedule and doesn't have time to cook for her kids. Some said they only cook because they are broke.

Neesey__ said:

"Thina we know how to cook cause we broke, let me have money and I’ll forget it all. I swear ❤️❤️"

Nthaza commented:

"But Kairo wants you to cook prawn pasta"

user41614639827726 added:

"Zinhle soon kuzoba i turn yakhe yokupheka u gal ngoba uyakhula sizobona couse wow ukupheka nakho ay"

Polelo noted:

"Honestly, if I could, I’d also not cook!"

Tshego wrote:

"Mara guys if the bank account allows, who are we?"

DJ Zinhle applauded for great mothering skills with Kairo Forbes

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle gave Mzansi a sneak peek into the kind of mother she is. The DJ revealed that she stays up at night to help Kairo Forbes fall asleep and was praised for being comforting, especially after AKA's tragic passing.

DJ Zinhle left fans gushing after revealing her night-time routine with her firstborn, Kairo Forbes.

