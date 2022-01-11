My Heart Knows teasers for February 2022 are finally out! The show that started recently seems to have more than the cliche drama that most soap operas bring. So, if you have been looking for recommendations of shows to watch, you should check My Heart Knows out.

My Heart Knows on Zee World is a dramatic tale about a girl under the care of her stepmother after her mother's demise. Her stepmother attempts to play mother by showering her with love. Nonetheless, she refuses to acknowledge her efforts. The show reflects on their bittersweet relationship and the challenges they face. Apart from the captivating plot, My Heart Knows cast members play their roles so well that they will get you hooked on the show. Check out the hints in these teasers for more.

My Heart Knows teasers for February 2022

Recently My Heart Knows episodes revealed the budding friendship between Anupriya and Kalyani. However, their cordial friendship does not rub the people around them the right way. Atharv concocts a plan to separate them. Will he do something he will regret in the future? Find out more by going through these My Heart Knows February 2022 teasers.

Episode 86 - Tuesday, 1st of February 2022

Atharv hands Malhar his wedding card and later informs the members of the Deshmukh family about Vivek's release from jail. Elsewhere, Sampada claims that Kalyani is a gold-digger.

Episode 87 - Wednesday, 2nd of February 2022

Kalyani gets involved in an accident that causes her to lose her eyesight. Anupriya shows up on time to rescue her from further damage by stepping on the glass. Malhar hears of the accident and is suspicious about the details. Later, he offers to donate his eye to Kalyani.

Episode 88 - Thursday, 3rd of February 2022

Anupriya gets a sigh of relief when the doctor tells her that Kalyani's blindness is temporary. Anupriya steals Atharv's phone from his room and hands it to Malhar. When Atharv realizes that his phone is missing, he worries that the Deshmukh family members might discover what he has been up to with Mugdha.

Episode 89 - Friday, 4th of February 2022

Kalyani discovers shocking details about Atharv and Mugdha's relationship. She shares the news of Mugdha being Atharv's wife to Malhar. Atul hurls insults at Kalyani for not telling him the truth about Atharv. Later, a helpless Kalyani is unable to rescue Anupriya from being abducted.

Episode 90 - Saturday, 5th of February 2022

Malhar gets a tattoo of Kalyani's name on his hand, and Atharv threatens to murder Anupriya if the wedding is rescheduled. Kalyani tells Malhar about Anupriya's kidnapping, and Malhara insinuates that Atharv locked Anupriya in a coffin.

Episode 91 - Sunday, 6th of February 2022

Kalyani discovers Atharv's plan to hire goons to shift Anupriya to another location. Later, Atharv and Malhar tackle each other during a wrestling competition. Kalyani takes advantage of the situation to steal Atharv's phone and go through it.

Episode 86 - Monday, 7th of February 2022

Atharv gets frustrated when he realizes that his phone is missing. Later, he plans a party for Kalyani. Pallavi tips Kalyani off about Atharv buying her a dress for the party. Kalyani and Sathark are bummed to see Anupriya's sandal inside the water tank. Later, Atharv forces Kalyani to watch a video of Anupriya being strangled. How will she react to the news?

Kalyani

She gets involved in an accident and injures her eyes. Anupriya shows up to rescue her from further damage. At the hospital, the doctor declares that her blindness is temporary. However, Malhar insists on donating his eyes to her.

Later, when Anupriya gets kidnapped, she feels helpless for not being able to help her. She steals Atharv's phone, hoping to find information that would help rescue Anuprpiya, her stepmother. However, Atharv forces her to watch a video of Anupriya being strangled. Will she forgive herself for what happened to her stepmother?

Atharv

Anupriya steals his phone, and as he goes through it, he is shocked to discover what Atharv has been up to with Mugdha. A shocked Kalyani shares the news of Mugdha being Atharv's wife with Malhar.

Later, he instructs his goons to abduct Anupriya and threatens to kill her if the wedding is re-scheduled. He also plans a party for Kalyani and buys her a dress. Will his plans go as envisioned?

These hints in My Heart Knows teasers for February 2022 highlight how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be. Tune in to Zee World from Mondays to Fridays at 18h00 for more details.

