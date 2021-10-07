Mismatched Teasers for November 2021: Why does Ramesh humiliate Aastha?

The introduction of Mismatched drama series into the list of soap operas airing daily has given soapie lovers another beautiful means of ending a busy day. The show discusses the varying perceptions about life that people carry and how they are influenced by it. For instance, the series shows how Shaurya becomes uncomfortable with Shagun's plan to further her studies. How will she convince him to accomplish her dearly conceived desired? These Mismatched teasers for November 2021 give a sneak peek of how the events unfold.

Mismatched TV show is one of the newly introduced drama series on the air. It is the remake of Mohor, a series by Jalsha Bengali. It discusses Shaurya, who believes that women have no reasons to study or work, a view he carries based on what his mother did to them while growing up. However, on the other side of the river is Anokhi, a confident lady who believes the world is patriarchal, giving women an option to live based on their terms.

Mismatched Teasers for November 2021

Anokhi finds herself at a crossroads; she has to choose whether to chase her dreams or follow her parent's expectations of marriage. Now that she plots to desert the wedding and eventually carries out the plan, what will Ramesh do after discovering? These and other issues are worth finding out from this month's Mismatched series.

Episode 9 - Monday, the 1st of November, 2021

Ramesh belittles Aastha, but Anokhi finds out a terrifying truth about Babli before then. In another scene, the Sabherwals come up with an expected decision concerning Shaurya's marriage.

Episode 10

Ramesh's reaction is horrific, while Shaan is taken down the memory of the times he had shared with Aastha. Later on, Anokhi expresses her displeasure to Raja for quitting college.

Episode 11 - Tuesday, the 2nd of November, 2021

Monty can not take his gaze away from Anokhi at Shoki's wedding, while Shagun meets Shaurya for official duty.

Episode 12

Devi persuades Shaurya to come to Shagun's farewell ceremony. Elsewhere, there is a meeting between Anokhi and the groom's family while Shaurya chastises Shagun.

Episode 13 - Wednesday, the 3rd of November, 2021

Shaurya tries to convince Shagun to reconsider her intention to relocate abroad for her doctorate studies. Meanwhile, there is an altercation between Vineet and Babi as Anokhi attempts to stop Vineet from hitting Babli.

Anokhi attempts to stop Vineet from hitting Babli. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Episode 14

Anokhi is torn between chasing her ambition and her parent's expectations of marriage. Devi, on the other hand, urges Shaurya to cut all links with Shagun.

Episode 15 - Thursday, the 4th of November, 2021

Anokhi is not motivated to sit for the entrance examination from the Sabherwals Institute. However, she later makes a special appeal to Monty's family.

Episode 16

Aastha advises Anokhi of life after marriage. However, Anohki later discovers a disturbing fact regarding Monty.

Episode 17 - Friday, the 5th of November, 2021

With glaring evidence, Anokhi is compelled to marry Monty. But, in the meantime, Shaurya makes a request to Aastha.

Episode 18

From an audio recording on Anokhi's phone, Babli learns about Monty's true character. Later, Babli and Ram present Anokhi with a brilliant proposal.

Episode 19 - Saturday, the 6th of November, 2021

Babli devises a plan to rescue Anokhi from the wedding. Elsewhere, Anokhi sneaks out of the wedding venue while Monty is inebriated.

Episode 20

Ramesh discovers that Anokhi has fled the wedding. Nevertheless, Monty's parents make fun of him for her outlandish behaviour, and in Shaurya's vehicle, Anokhi takes cover from Raja and Vineet.

Episode 21 - Sunday, the 7th of November, 2021

While Raja becomes apprehensive about Babli, Monty's family causes a commotion. Later, Aastha requests Shaan's assistance in getting Anokhi enrolled at Sabharwal College.

Episode 22

Aastha sees Anokhi off at the station and gives her some money. Later, on her trip to Chandigarh, Anohki eventually gets into trouble as the police are looking for her.

A couple of friends taking a snap shot. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Anokhi

Anokhi finds out a terrifying truth about Babli before expressing how bad she feels about Raja quitting college. Since she finds it challenging carrying out her parents' order of getting married, she holds a meeting with the groom's family. Then, after being demotivated to sit for the entrance examination from the Sabherwals Institute, she resolves to quit the wedding and run away.

Shaurya

The Sabherwals take some drastic decisions concerning Shaurya's marriage, but why does this happen and how does the latter feel about it? Shaurya resolves to abscond Shagun's farewell ceremony, but Devi persuades him not to do so. Because he is not comfortable with Shagun studying for her doctorate abroad, Shaurya tries to talk her out of it, but will he prevail, and at what cost? Also, as Devi encourages him to cut every tie with Shagun, will he consent?

The Mismatched teasers for November 2021 have lots of exciting scenes to make your entertainment needs fully met. Even though the show is still fresh, the highlights above have proved that it will soon be one of a kind show that most entertainment lovers will not pray to miss daily. Therefore, do not miss the show as they are on StarLife every day at 7 p.m (Central Africa Time).

