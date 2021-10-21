New! Mismatched Teasers for October 2021: Thrilling premiere episodes!

In place of Mariam Khan - Reporting Live! Starlife is premiering three new shows this month, Mismatched, Wedding Planners, and Broken Hearts. Mismatched is undoubtedly one of the more exciting shows. The episodes revolve around key societal themes, such as gender equality, betrayal, family responsibilities and many more relevant topics. Below are the Mismatched teasers for the premiere episodes.

The new Mismatched episodes run all week long on Starlife from 8 p.m to 8:30 p.m on Starlife. Photo: @StarlifeAfrica

Source: Facebook

The Mismatched plot follows the story of two people who look at life from two different perspectives. Shaurya is a misogynist who believes that women should stay at home and be homemakers instead of schooling and making money. On the other hand, Anokhi believes that women should go to school and take charge of their destiny. How will these two people, who are so different, come together? How do they fall in love? Follow the complete storyline in the Mismatched teasers below.

Mismatched teasers for October 2021

Shaurya is a sworn misogynist who vows to hold up patriarchal views because his mother abandoned him as a child who wanted an education. His bitterness towards her for leaving him behind is what has guided his extreme views on life. However, Anokhi meets his mother, Aastha, when she goes to college, and they form a bond. Will Shaurya forgive his mother? Get a glimpse of the show in the teasers below.

Mismatched episodes for October 2021. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday, 28th October 2021

Episode 1

The Sabherwals are the royal family in the Chandigarh society. As Shaurya Sabherwal prepares to meet with Shagun, he receives some unpredicted news from her. How will he react to the information?

Episode 2

Rama strikes Anokhi when she reaches home past her curfew time and quarrels with her family members. Soon after, the Sabherwals find it hard to understand Shagun's choices.

Friday, 29th October 2021

Episode 3

Babli, the older sibling of Anokhi, comes back home after getting roughed up by her spouse. Meanwhile, Shagun and her kin apologise to the Sabherwals for the misunderstanding.

Episode 4

Anokhi slips away from home; she aims to win the competition. Elsewhere, Shaurya makes the bold choice to cut things off between him and Shagun, together with her family.

Saturday, 30th October 2021

Episode 5

Just as she had planned, Anokhi wins the competition in the name of her college; at the same time, Shaurya bumps into Aastha on stage. Soon after, Aastha recalls her bad experiences with the Sabherwal family.

Episode 6

Anokhi backs up Aastha after Shaurya maltreats her. Soon after, Monty and his folks go to the Bhallas home to see Anokhi.

Sunday, 31st October 2021

Episode 7

Ramesh strikes Babli in the face after discovering the truth about Anokhi. Then, Ramesh angrily ruins Anokhi's cycle and does the inconceivable.

Episode 8

The Bhalla family are furious when Anokhi tells them her intention to pursue an education instead of getting married, which makes Aastha increasingly worried for her.

Mismatched episodes for October 2021. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shaurya

He is part of the royal Sabherwal family. He prepares to meet Shagun; she gives him some unexpected news. Due to her choices, he decides to cut things off with her and her family completely. Unexpectedly, he bumps into his mother on stage and later treats her with disdain.

Anokhi

In the teasers above, she is a proud feminist who achieves her goal of coming first in the competition after sneaking out of the house. Monty and his parents go to visit her family, and later Ramesh discovers the truth about Anokhi - this makes him very angry.

The Mismatched episodes are only starting but already come fully packed with tons of drama; as can be seen from the exciting Mismatched teasers above. You do not want to miss the premiere episodes on Starlife all week long from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Muvhango teasers for November 2021: Azwindini and Gugu confess their feelings

Briefly.co.za recently published the exciting Muvhango teasers for November 2021. In the upcoming episodes, an earth tremor traps Azwindini and Gugu under a collapsed building.

The royal family hears about their death, and Azwindini and Gugu confess their love for each other when they regain consciousness. But, will they be rescued in time? Muvhango Teasers for November 2021 have more details.

Source: Briefly.co.za