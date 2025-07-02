A unique fashion choice featuring institutional-style garments captured widespread attention at a social gathering

The unconventional attire showcased in a popular video on TikTok left onlookers intrigued and amused by its unusual nature

The clip ignited a lively discussion among online viewers, with opinions divided on the controversial clothing trend

Three friends showed off their prison-inspired outfits online. Image: @orrection6

Source: TikTok

A strange fashion statement became a talking point online, as three young women embraced an unexpected fashion trend.

The video, shared by @orrection6 on TikTok, gained massive views and comments from social media users who were taken aback by the sight.

The clip showed three young women sporting overalls in striking shades of orange, maroon, and khaki, similar to uniforms often seen in correctional facilities. Despite their unconventional outfits, the trio was enjoying themselves thoroughly at a lively event. Onlookers at the venue were fascinated by their appearance, staring in awe and snapping photographs of the unusual spectacle.

The clip perfectly captured the vibrant atmosphere as the women danced and interacted, seemingly unfazed by the attention their unique clothing choice attracted. Their comfort and enjoyment in the unique attire added to the intriguing nature of the video.

Social media users were shocked to see the overall, but complimented how nice they were. Image: PIKSEL

Source: Getty Images

SA shares mixed reactions

The video sparked a range of reactions from social media users, many of whom were visibly surprised by the bold fashion statement. A large number of commenters praised how well the overalls suited the three women, calling the designers creative.

Some inquired about purchase details, including prices and availability. Others, however, expressed reservations about the trend, questioning how law enforcement would differentiate genuine escaped prisoners if similar attire became a fashion trend.

User @Becoming Dr (PhD) Koketso said:

"Is it even legal to own one? I want to rock it at work on a good Friday🤗."

User @nomathabethe6 commented:

"Buy the orange ones then pass by Mondeo or go to South Gate mall, 😂😂😂😂uzozithola sow obafollow masekent ding dong 😂😂😂uhlezi Nama 26 (you'll find yourself inside jail sitting with the 26 gang) ."

User @mntugwa10 shared:

"Having rocked the originals, I would definitely not recommend these 😏."

User @judith Juju commented:

"It looks nice, but I feel like I will be inviting unwanted aura 🤣."

User @Nkosazana Gcina added:

"If you buy and wear this, it says a lot about you. This is not a style, nor is it fashionable. You are going to prison. Black people, be careful of the labels u wear 🙏."

User @MaDzuni said:

"This should be illegal. How will we spot prisoners if they happen to escape, because we’re all dressed like them now 🤷🏽‍♀️."

Watch the TikTok video below:

