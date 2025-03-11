A young woman shared a video of her emotional journey to visit her imprisoned partner, highlighting the tough reality of visiting a prison

The video shared on TikTok showed the journey she travels to Westville Correctional Services each time she visits her lover

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some praising her loyalty, others questioning her on why he was in prison and sharing personal experiences

A young wife shared a video of her journey to visit her hubby at Westville Correctional Services and Mzansi applauded. Image: @thando_lunar / TikTok

Source: TikTok

Having a partner in prison is never easy. It comes with emotional challenges, long visits to correctional facilities, and constant worry about their safety. Prisons are not pleasant places to visit, and for many, the thought of a loved one behind bars is heartbreaking. With all the stories and movies we've seen about rough prison life, people with jailed partners sometimes worry and fear for their lives.

A young woman, TikTok user @thando_lunar, gave followers a glimpse into her reality by sharing a video of her trip to see her incarcerated partner. The clip captured various moments of her journey, highlighting her commitment to him despite his circumstances.

The woman travels to prison

The video begins with the young wife standing outside a fast-food establishment. As the clip transitions, she shares footage of the roads leading to the prison, passing through bushy areas and trees while her transport moves forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The next shot reveals the entrance gate of Durban's Westville Correctional Service, marking her arrival to see her man. The video is accompanied by a song with lyrics promising to stay loyal and not deviate from the commitment made to him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments with mixed reviews on the clip

Social media users had a lot to say about the video. Many were shocked to see a young woman visiting someone in prison and promising to keep doing so, with some questioning what he was arrested for.

Others admired her bravery and loyalty, praising her for standing by her man. Some shared their personal experiences of visiting their own loved ones in jail, while a few warned her that he might change once released.

A young lady was asked to do a story time after sharing a video of her prison visit. Image: @thando_lunar

Source: TikTok

User @Nokwazi Mathusi Mdletshe sahed:

"This was me for 6 years walking this journey. He came out in 2016, it was like a dream🫂🫂🫂. All the best my sisi🥰🥰."

User @❤KaMashobane❤ added:

"I used to visit my brother, yoooh I'd always cry😭😭, but ngemikhuleko waphum makuqala (through prayer he came out when COVID-19 started) nomuntu wakho uzophum cc hlala ethembeni (your man is going to come out, don't lose hope)❤️."

User @user1754029908290 said:

"Good girl, be strong and supportive 2 him, my dear."

User @Lihle m added

"True love.. for better or worse 🥰🥰."

User @angellerry3 shared:

"As long as he didn't cheat on me before going there. If he did, his mom will visit him."

User @Coco N commented:

"I used to judge prisoners until I became a mom, that’s when I realised I can never guarantee ukungaboshwa cos whoever touches my child kofika imoto yezidumbu neyamaphoyisa with me in one of them 🤞🏾."

3 Briefly News articles about relationships

A young woman bragged about her relationship with her 60-year-old partner, detailing their 30-year age gap and leaving Mzansi stunned.

A 44-year-old man married a 64-year-old woman in a beautiful wedding, and shared that she was caring and treated him better than his agemates, leaving Mzansi wishing them well.

A man angered his side chick, whom he lived with, when he told her to pack her bags and leave, saying his wife, whom he had claimed to have broken up with, was coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News