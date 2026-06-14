The South African rugby community has been thrown into mourning after a player, Hannes de Beer, passed away during a rugby match in Mzansi.

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De Beer died at the age of 38 while playing for his team Alberton Rugby Club against Union Bulldogs Rugby club on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The circumstances surrounding the death of the 38-year-old are yet to be made public, as the Gladiators lost one of their important player.

Alberton Rugby Club pay tribute to de Beer

Alberton Rugby Club released an official statement on their Facebook page to offer their condolences to De Beer family after his death.

"Our sincere condolences to his wife, Liezel, his daughter, Mila, his Gladiator Brothers, and the entire De Beer family," the club confirmed.

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"Hannes will be remembered as a true legend—both on and off the rugby field. His strength, loyalty, friendship, and passion for the game left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

"A Gladiator Has Gone Home, but his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of those he inspired. Rest in peace, Hannes de Beer. 🏉🕊️ Forever in our hearts. Forever remembered."

Fans mourn the death of de Beer

Louis Odendaal

Condolences To Lisle Petro and family. You are in our prayers through this dark time. A gladiator has fallen but not forgotten. Rip Hannes.

Cheryl Terblanche

Hannes RIP my boy 💙 this has truly been devastating news 💔 😢 you were the nicest, kindest and most respectful man i knew 🙏 always a smile on your face and a family man of note ❤️ we are all going to miss you so much 💔 rest easy 💙 fly with the angels 😇 Liezel & Mila we are so sorry about this and feel your pain 😢 you guys were the perfect little family & Hannes loved you immensely ❤️ may our Lord Jesus wrap his arms around you all & help you through this very sad time 💔🙏 our thoughts & prayers are with you, Mila & the rest of the family 🙌💙💙 Liezel De Beer.

Sharon de Beer

Condolences to Liezel De Beer, Petrol De Beer, Willie De Beer, thoughts and prayers are with you.. Rest soft Hannes.

Kevin Peyper

RIP, big guy. If your job was to show the world how to treat people, you absolutely nailed it. Our sincere condolences to the entire family, rugby family.

Jimmy Baloyi

Very sad news indeed. Rest, you Union Bulldog. Thanks for playing and sharing drinks with me after the game..."we are the Union boys we got the biggest toys...."

Roberto Torres

Rest in Peace, A good man, a gentle soul and always had the most welcoming presence. My condolences to the family 🙏🏽.

Source: Briefly News