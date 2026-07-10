Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to reports of alleged footage showing King Misuzulu insulting Queen Nomzamo Myeni

The report alleged the King was holding a beer bottle, insulting the Queen and making threats during the recording

Social media users were divided, with some questioning the credibility of the report while others shared the alleged clip

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Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on an alleged clip of a visibly drunk King Misuzulu berating his wife. Image: Jim Spellman, RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a flurry of reactions after reacting to reports of a video of King Misuzulu hurling insults at Queen Nomzamo Myeni. The reports alleged that the Zulu King was visibly drunk in the video.

On Thursday, 9 July 2026, journalist Sihle Mavuso took to his verified X (Twitter) account and shared what he described as an exclusive report on an undated video that had reportedly been circulating within Zulu royal circles. According to Mavuso's post, the clip shows the Zulu King with a green beer bottle in hand, repeatedly insulting Queen Nomzamo Myeni and accusing her of being unfaithful within the Shembe church.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to video of King Misuzulu insulting wife

A Siswati-speaking woman is reportedly heard in the background attempting to calm the King down during the heated exchange. Mavuso added that the King allegedly made threats to physically assault the Queen, reportedly saying he is a King who came to the throne through witchcraft. The video is said to run for four minutes and six seconds, with its origin and purpose remaining unclear.

See the post below:

As South Africans weighed in on the allegations, Sizwe Dhlomo joined the chat with a brief but pointed response. The former Kaya FM host said:

“SMH!”

See the post below:

SA weighs in on video of King Misuzulu insulting wife

Dhlomo’s reaction drew significant attention online, with many South Africans weighing in on both the broadcaster's reaction and the validity of the report itself. Some users also shared what they claimed was the alleged video in the replies. Click the link to watch the video.

Here are some of the comments:

@dajay_03 said:

“Assassination of character. A credible journalist can't make a caption without posting a video link he mentioned. That's why he has blocked the comments.”

@GatvolAuthority asked:

“Thetha phela, what’s the story?”

@PIET_VANWYK predicted:

“Misuzulu will be dethroned by his own nation. In Setswana, they say ‘Kgosi ke Kgosi ka Setshaba’”

@Waltz42747233 remarked:

“But whoever is recording him must pay.”

@bankz088 alleged:

“They will expropriate your Natal properties without compensation for sharing propaganda.”

@NMaluleke012 asked:

“Tired of pretending what does SMH! Mean?”

@FollowMakhi commented:

“They are lying; they can't wait to publish if there was anything sort of. We know they hate him😭”

@RevTPDips argued:

“Succession plan is crucial. You cannot lead as if you will live forever. Preparation is key. This boy was not prepared for the throne. He clearly does not have a strong support system or he is too stubborn to listen. He needs help with alcohol abuse/addiction. Quick!”

Mzansi reacted after Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on reports of a video allegedly showing King Misuzulu Hurling insulting his wife. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images, kaya959

Source: Getty Images

King Misuzulu to visit Zimbabwe for xenophobia talks

The video comes after King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and King Ndamase Ndamase of Western Pondoland shared plans to travel to Zimbabwe to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as reported by Briefly News.

The two traditional leaders proposed to host a SADC Regional Minority Summit in Victoria Falls to reframe regional migration as an economic opportunity.

Source: Briefly News