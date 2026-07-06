The Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 managed to pull in some country-inspired looks from some of the attendees

From celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede resembling a horse, to Nomuzi Mabena giving her own rendition of country

There were some hits and misses, and the most talked about moments from celebrities, which quickly climbed the trends list

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Most viral moments at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026. Image: HBDJ

Source: Instagram

One of fashion's most talked-about events, the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026, is now behind us, but the looks are still having tongues wagging.

The prestigious horse racing event took place on Saturday, 4 July at the Durban Greyville Racecourse, and the theme was Country Allure. Some celebrities and social media figures clearly interpreted the theme in their own ways, and it showed.

Hits and misses at the Durban July 2026

Radio personality Zola Mhlongo went for a daring gown from Somizi's Sompire. explained the inspiration behind her look, saying she was releasing her inner spirit animal, which is a horse, summarising her look as the 'A Cinderella of the Countryside.'

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It would not be a Somizi Mhlongo look if no detail screamed dramatic! The flamboyant media personality went for a brown look and over-the-top heels with white box braids.

Celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede was probably one of the most-talked-about looks, but not in a good way. The reality TV star came as a literal horse, with his shoes resembling horse hooves.

Fans questioned how he managed to walk around on his tippy toes while showing off his feather ensemble. Check out the post by @khanani below:

YouTuber and comedian Lasizwe was probably everyone's favourite as he made a bold statement as he returned to the Durban July after years away. Check out his look below:

Other mentions include Izingane Zes'thembu star Tirelo Kale, Thabsie and Boity Thulo. One person who really had tongues wagging was Moozlie, who took a completely different direction and tapped into her inner Ester Mahlangu.

There were a few viral moments at the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026. Image: mis_kale, thabsie_sa, boity

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to some of the celeb looks

The fashion police were left with many opinions, as they judged, dissected and rated some of the celebrity looks. Below is what some people had to say:

sandisamaqubela commented on Somizi's look:

"Somizi has monumentally elevated the SA fashion scene, now going up to the Nigerian status! Wow, what a visionary you are! A rare gift to South Africa."

chrissyrankapole gushed over Zola Mhlongo's dress:

"No words can describe this beautiful art. We're going to ask later on who created this beautiful masterpiece, and heads will be turned when we mention your name. Masterpiece of your own hands…Now you are recognised, and your hands turn a fabric into magic…Allow me to say Congratulations once more because of this."

nubian6 gave Moozlie a thumbs up:

"She actually got it right, that’s country, her country, why was everyone looking like they were from Texas?"

lerekoZiyaye0u gave Phupho a taste of his own medicine:

"He looks so cheap for someone who always has a loud mouth about what others are wearing."

busimoleko also slammed Phupho's look:

"It’s objectively bad. I can't even see the beauty from an artistic perspective. What are we doing right now?"

Ndoyisile causes stir with Durban July appearance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ndoyisile Sibindi sparked online buzz at the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July event.

Controversy arises over Sibindi's immigration status following his appearance at the high-profile event.

Source: Briefly News