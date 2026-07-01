The Makubenjalo Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 marquee has announced an electrifying lineup of entertainers across music genres

Headliners for the event, which is in partnership with major brands, include Kabza De Small and Kwesta, with performances from Boom Shaka

More singers and artists have been added to the lineup, promising guests an experience like never before

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kabza De Small, Kwesta, Boom Shaka and more have partnered with Makubenjalo at Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026. Image: kwestadakar, boom_shakasa, kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

The countdown for the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2026 has long begun, and Makubenjalo is giving the other marquee's a run for their money.

Announcing their brand partnerships at an exclusive event in Soweto, Makubenjalo also unveiled the list of entertainers who will leave guests dancing to the different and authentic Mzansi sounds. Offering a mix of hip-hop, amapiano and classical South African music from the coveted Boom Shaka, Makubenjalo announced its partnership with OMODA and JAECOO and Martell.

Kabza, Kwesta and more headline Makubenjalo

Njalos announced that Amapiano sensation Kabza De Small, hip-hop heavyweight Kwesta, and DJ Sox will lead the charge at the heat at the Durban Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 4 July 2026. Also joining the festivities are Uncool MC, DJ Bongz, Leehleza, Vetkoek vs Mahoota, DJ Stokie, and DJ Amanda. Boom Shaka will deliver a special performance.

The marquee emphasised that luxury, culture, and a contemporary South African lifestyle will be taking centre stage. Guests will be treated to music, fashion, good vibes and high spirits.

Marketing Specialist for OMODA and JAECOO, Lungelo Zwane, said, “Durban July is a celebration of style, culture and individuality, which speaks directly to the spirit of the OMODA brand. Last year’s marquee allowed us to connect with our customers in a way that went far beyond the showroom. It was about giving them an experience they would remember. This year, we are taking that same spirit and elevating it even further.”

However, they have another trick up their sleeve: Njalos announced an addition of more celebrities, media personalities and influencers. One thing's for sure, it will be a star-studded affair!

Taking to Instagram, Boom Shaka posted a video attending the exclusive event, further elevating the hype leading to their much-anticipated performance.

"Makubenjalo, OMODA South Africa, Launch @boom_shakasa Durban July bound. See you there," they captioned the post.

Fans expressed their eagerness to witness the group's performance as they always bring it with every performance.

Mzansi stars turn heads at Hollywoodbets Durban July 2025

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi's fashion heads turned up the heat at the 2025 Durban July, which happened at the Durban Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 5 July 2025.

Fashion designer Siphosihle Masango styled social media beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and former sangoma turned DJ Gogo Skhotheni. He spoke about how he designed Mihlali's dress, saying he drew inspiration from the cultural dynamo, Esther Mahlangu, for his execution of the Marvels of Mzansi theme. Her dress also paid homage to the bustling yet lively city of Johannesburg, with a visible Ndebele design which carried out the theme effortlessly.

Meanwhile, Gogo Skhotheni was a real-life Ndebele queen, as she walked in a floor-length ensemble, also drawing inspiration from the talented Mahlangu.

Source: Briefly News