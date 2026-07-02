The Masked Singer South Africa returns for the third season, with an array of bolder and uniquely Mzansi costumes

The highly anticipated return of The Masked Singer South Africa will see 16 A-listers trying their hardest to conceal their identity while having the most fun on stage

Briefly News gained exclusive insights into the thought process behind celebrities' choosing the masks, to which masks investigators are mostly drawn

The wait for the third season of The Masked Singer South Africa is almost over! The hit singing competition officially returns, and this time to a new home. Leading the fort is comedian Mpho Popps, who is the show's host. Together with the detectives Somizi Mhlongo, J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba, they try to figure out which A-lister is behind the mask, which is setting the stage on fire.

The sentiments remain the same for all the investigators; they got to experience celebrities in a completely different light. Many felt blindsided by the contestants as they managed to keep everything under wraps right until the very last moment.

Briefly News delves deeper into the magical process of associating the celebrities with the masks, and how the investigator were left gagged with their jaws on the floor!

'The Masked Singer South Africa' returns with a bolder and uniquely Mzansi flair. Image: Briefly News

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How The Masked Singer SA mirrors Mzansi

Rose and Oak's Frankie du Toit gave a bit of insight into how each famous face ended up behind the masks, adding that shooting this season was easier because of their eagerness to be part of the show.

"Each celebrity picks one or two masks that resonate with them, and then we go further with the designs to fit with the celebrity's style. Each celebrity is heavily invested in their masks and the creative process," he said.

Somizi said he resonates more with Protea, for obvious reasons, "The costume resonates with the first dress that I wore at the Durban July, it's very similar. What draws me towards the costume is that it's glittery, and I am attracted to the velvet. But also that it's grand about Protea, and elegant and whimsical."

Sithelo Shozi relates to Somizi Mhlongo, who also picked Protea because of her relatability, "Anele and Frankie did so well with representing South Africa and what we stand for and the people that we are through the masks. I would pick Protea because of her regalia and because I am a fashion girl."

Protea is one of ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ masks. Image: Briefly News

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Skhumba proudly stated that he is drawn to Pineapple, and J Something sees himself in Spinach's shoes, simply because he loves spinach, the vegetable!

Frankie mentioned how each mask is uniquely South African, with no other franchise having designs as bold and relatable as the ones in the Mzansi spinoff. The celebrities also play a pivotal role in bringing these characters to life, but the gag is that the investigators are left completely in the dark about who is behind them.

‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ returns to SABC 2. Image: Briefly News

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Skhumba said viewers will be surprised to know how clueless they are as detectives, and when the costumes get stripped off, they will definitely be shook!

"Viewers will be surprised to know how ignorant we all are as detectives. They trust us to know who is behind the masks, but unfortunately, we have no idea, shame," he said. The atmosphere in the room mirrors the energy on stage as the detectives playfully threw shots at one another, with Skhumba saying Somizi is definitely the most competitive.

For Mi Casa star J'Something, no one does it quite like The Masked Singer SA, "This is a happy show, there is no drama, it is a lot of fun, joy and promotes togetherness and community. I mean, getting around the TV together and not only being entertained, but also partaking. It's one of the very few shows that allows its viewers to partake in the actual journey," he said fondly.

‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ detectives J'Something and Skhumba said fans are in for a wild ride. Image: Briefly News

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Bringing his jokes and a killa fashion game, Mpho Popps said working on this Primedia production was a memorable and entirely wild ride that he cherishes dearly.

"This is probably the wildest, craziest, most insane production I have ever worked on. Usually, you know what to expect when you're doing something. With The Masked Singer, you never know. You know your links and who the detectives are, but when those people sing, you never know who it is. They are essentially real-life puppets. When we reveal who they are, it shocks not just us but everybody. You never know who to expect!" he said.

Mpho Popps said ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ has been a wild ride for him. Image: Briefly News

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The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3 is produced by Rose and Oaks Media for Primedia Studios, and will premiere on SABC 2 on Saturday, 4 July at 19:00. Those who miss it can catch the rebroadcasts on Thursdays at 21:00 on SABC 1 and Fridays at 13:30 on SABC 2.

Anele Mdoda's Rose and Oaks acquires Rapid Blue

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda's media company, Rose and Oaks, has reportedly made a major business move.

The radio star and her business partners, Frankie du Toit and Paul Buys, have successfully acquired a BBC Worldwide production company, Rapid Blue.

Source: Briefly News