The final episode of the second season of The Masked Singer in South Africa came to a close and a winner was announced

Celebrities, including Dineo Ranaka, Jimmy Nevis and more took part in the singing show made for public figures to earn money on behalf of charity

Warren Masemola and Miss South Africa 2020, Shudufhadzo Musida, were the last two standing in the second season

The Masked Singer South Africa Season 2 has found its winner. Sithelo Shozi and Somizi Mhlongo were some of the judges who had to guess the voice behind various masks.

Warren Masemola won 'The Masked Singer' Season 2 after facing former Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida. Image: @shudufhadzomusida / @warrenmasemola

Warren Masemola and Shudufhadzo Musida made it to the final round and competed against each other. Many South Africans were delighted with the results of The Masked Singer Season 2.

Warren Masemola becomes The Masked Singer champion

Beloved actor Warren Masemola came out on top after taking part in The Masked Singer South Africa. He was dressed as a giraffe and his main competitor was Shudufhadzo, who performed in a blue crane costume. Sithelo Shozi and Somizi Mhlongo also won The Golden Ear Award after correctly identifying who was behind the masks.

Entertainment blogger @MDNnews shared a picture of the contestants on the final episode. See the post below:

SA raves about The Masked Singer Season 2

Many people could not stop raving about The Masked Singer and were keen for the third season. Netizens congratulated Warren for winning.

@jThiee said:

"Haibo he can sing as well, wow."

@Omphemetse29800 commented:

"You deserve it. Congratulations."

@aviwe_gijana applauded:

"He walked like a winner before he was crowned the winner."

@IsraelMoukangwe wrote:

"He was great, from start to finish! A whole mood."

Jimmy Nevis talks about his time on 'The Masked Singer SA'

Briefly News previously reported that just a few days before the finale of The Masked Singer SA, Singer and songwriter Jimmy Nevis was another celebrity to have been unveiled on the show.

The South African singer Jimmy Nevis was also one of the celebrities who graced The Masked Singer SA stage as the noisy Boombox.

Recently, the star shared on his Instagram page about his experience on the most-loved singing show and how it was different from everything he had done before.

