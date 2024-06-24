The South African singer and songwriter Jimmy Nevis was recently unmasked on Mzansi's most-loved singing show, The Masked Singer SA

The singer shared about the charming time he had while he was still the Boombox on the show

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the singer shared that this was something he had never done before

With just a few days before the finale of The Masked Singer SA, Singer and songwriter Jimmy Nevis was another celebrity to have been unveiled on the show.

Singer Jimmy Nevis unmasked as the Boombox on The Masked Singer SA

The South African singer Jimmy Nevis was also one of the celebrities who graced The Masked Singer SA stage as the noisy Boombox.

Recently, the star shared on his Instagram page about his experience on the most-loved singing show and how it was different from everything he had done before.

He wrote:

"THIS WAS CRAZY!...and also the most fun I've had in years! I really didn't think I'd make it this far, but here we are. Shout out to all the boombox supporters. I know a lot of people actually guessed it pretty early. They need to make a behind-the-scenes version of this show....there's so much happening all the time, and nobody, not even the crew, is allowed to know who you are. Thanks to @nasmasher for all your help. Couldn't have done it without you! Anyway, this was wild. I want to do it again. I can't wait to see who's taking it this season."

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, the singer shared that he had never done this before.

He said:

"I remember, at first, I declined the offer, but after some contemplation, I was like, actually, this is something so outrageous and something I want to do because I've never done such before, so after the first performance, I think that's where it sunk in that this is something fast paced with a lot of dancing. Performing in a boombox customer was a lot. I mean, it is heavy, and there was a time when I was so tired of it, but I got used to it."

See the post below:

