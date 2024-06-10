South African radio personality Dineo Ranaka recently was unmasked on Mzansi's favourite singer show

The reality TV star was unmasked on Saturday, 8 June 2024, as the show's diamond

The former Kaya959 radio presenter shared that she had a lot of fun during her time on the show

Dineo Ranaka enjoyed her time on 'The Masked Singer SA.' Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The second season of The Masked Singer SA brought in their A-game as the show got more interesting. The reality TV star and radio personality Dineo Ranaka was one of the celebs unmasked from the singing competition.

Dineo Ranaka shares about her experience on The Masked Singer SA

The South African reality TV star and radio personality who has been making headlines on social media for a long time, Dineo Ranaka, was also one of the celebrities who graced The Masked Singer SA stage as the shining Diamond.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mzansi's firecracker and former Metro FM star was unmasked on the show on Saturday, 8 June 2024.

The star, who recently turned 40, surprised the crowd and the Judges with her killer performances throughout the show and flexing her versatility on stage.

Speaking about her time in the singing competition, she said:

"I like to play. My children influenced me to do this and I thought it would be fun to put on a mask and be who I am not. I had the most fun. The audience, the judges and the production are amazing."

The star also posted about it on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Bright like a DIAMOND she was ✨ The MOST fun this ke!!! Thank you for the invite @maskedsingerza! SUPER COOL!"

See the post below:

