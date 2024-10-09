Actress Elle Tisane Returns to ‘Muvhango’ After 13 Years to Reprise Her Character As Lebo
- The South African actress Elle Tisane made her comeback to the entertainment industry
- The star returned to SABC 2's soapie Muvhango after exiting the show 13 years ago
- Tisane will be reprising her old character as Lebo on the current season of the soapie
The South African old soapie Muvhango brought in the big guns. They have returned an old character to the show, which will be played by the same actress who played it 13 years ago.
Actress Elle Tisane returns to Muvhango after 13 years
Mzansi's oldest TV soapie, Muvhango, has something in store for its viewers after it made headlines when rumours swirled that it was coming to an end.
Recently, actress Ell Tisane was announced as one of the stars who were part of the old cast 13 years ago to come back on the show and reprise her old character. Speaking to Daily Sun, the actress is currently on the new season of the soapie and also talked about coming back after a very long hiatus to play her old character Lebo.
She said:
"What made it easy for me to return to Muvhango was what I know the soapie itself stands for, among other things. It’s about putting marginalised people and language on a platform. I love that I get to be a part of that. Stepping back onto the set for the first time was nerve-wracking, but I’m truly grateful for the team on duty that day. They made me feel welcome."
She also mentioned that her character Lebo started as a waitress back then, and now she is a new woman who is in business. Viewers will witness her vengefulness and ambition in the current season.
