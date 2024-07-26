SABC 2's soapie Muvhango has officially announced that it'll return for its 27th season in August 2024

The show will be bringing in new cast members, which include veteran actress Leleti Khumalo

Executive producer Duma Ka Ndlovu shared that this new season will see the most dramatic changes yet

The SABC 2 soapie Muvhango shared some exciting news during a Thursday, 25 July launch event at Chartwell, Johannesburg.

Muvhango returns for its 27th season

Mzansi's oldest TV soapie, Muvhango, has something in store for its viewers after it made headlines when rumours swirled that it was coming to an end.

According to Daily Sun, the TV show finally announced during the media launch event in Fourways that Muvhango will return for its 27th season with many changes.

The executive producer, Dr Duma Ka Ndlovu, shared that the launch will make many drastic changes to cater to younger people and a fashionable audience.

He said:

"This season will see the most dramatic changes yet. We're responding to our viewers' demands for a fancier, bolder, and more stylish show while continuing to tell compelling stories."

He further added that they will be re-introducing familiar faces who were cast members and also fresh faces for this new season:

"We brought back some characters who had been on the show before and reintroduced them. Lloyd Nedohe, who was with us about 10 or 15 years ago, has been remodeled and is returning as a different character. Lebo Elle Tisane is also returning, and Wiseman Zitha is here as well.

"A young man named Tyson Mathonsi is also joining. Liteboho Molise is back with a bang, taking on the role of the villain for the season. I decided to bring in the big guns, including a young lady I worked with since she was 15 in New York. She played the lead role in Sarafina! - Leleti Kumalo. Asidlali siyalwa!"

