Fans of the popular reality TV show 'Uthando Nes'thembu' have mixed feelings about one of the latest additions, Samke Khwela

Khwela is the fifth wife of Musa Mseleku and has been revealed to be pregnant with the polygamist’s eleventh child

Local netizens reacted on social media to question Khwela’s intentions, saying she would soon discover issues after marrying the 52-year-old businessman

As Samke Khwela continues to make an impression on Uthando Nes'thembu, fans are beginning to make their own opinion of the 25-year-old.

Khwela is the fifth wife of 52-year-old polygamist Musa Mseleku, who the popular show is based on, and is pregnant with his eleventh child.

Despite being half his age, Samke Khwela is the fifth wife of polygamist Musa Mseleku.

Source: Instagram

Samke Khwela has history with the Mseleku family

Mseleki has four wives before marrying Khwela, according to his Instagram account:

Before she joined the Mseleku family, Khwela lived and worked in Durban, and it was revealed that she is a friend of Musa’s eldest daughter, Sne.

While she has a friendship with her new stepdaughter, fans of the show were surprised to hear that Musa attended high school with Samke’s mother.

Local fans also questioned whether Samke was ready to be part of the family, as they cast doubt over the validity of the relationship and whether she could handle the drama.

Mseleku has a massive family, according to his Instagram account:

Samke brings a new dynamic to the Mseleku household

Despite questions over her relationship with Musa, the 25-year-old is expected the arrival of the businessman’s eleventh child after it was announced on the show.

Musa’s son Mpumelelo also has a young family and has hinted to one day follow in his father’s footsteps by adding another wife.

The former Moroka Swallows footballer has dabbled in business and music ventures while he is under investigation for murder following a home invasion at their KwaZulu Natal home.

Samke Khwela is pregnant with Musa Mseleku's eleventh child.

Source: Instagram

Fans question Khwela’s intentions

Local netizens reacted on social media to cast doubt over Khwela’s intentions as they say she is starting to notice the age difference between her and Musa.

Unathi Feni questioned Khwela’s decision:

“From mommy's little girl to a stepmother of 10, caregiver and wife of a 50-year-old chronic polygamist.”

Mathandy Motha Ka Dhlamean offered some support:

“You will get used to it baby shark.”

Noloyiso Maqhubela said Khwela is doubting herself:

“She is already annoyed with helping him with the most important thing, his health. What if he had to be fed and changed diapers because a stroke does that? He has made the biggest mistake of his life with this one.”

Monae Pauline Seerane has a negative outlook:

“This one will leave him stranded, I don’t trust her.”

Nthabiseng Mofokeng said Khwela joined the family at the wrong time:

“That's the life she signed for. To take care of her husband who is on chronic medication.”

Ya-ithatang Glad is intrigued:

“Where is it aired again? I think I might subscribe just for this Cocomelon. I want to see when she bursts madala’s bubble.”

Tsholofelo Mokgope-Matloga expects more drama:

“She has a long way to go. She doesn't know that she will have to wake up even when she doesn't want to, to give Mseleku food & pills.”

Dilahlwane Sixhaxa predicts hardships:

“She does not know that this is the beginning of the end.”

Sithandekile Dube questioned Khwela’s intentions:

“She is definitely not here for love, but for something else.”

Suzan Matumba is a fan:

“I love her. She's in her own world.”

Mpumelelo Mseleku faces murder charges

As reported by Briefly News, Mpumelelo Mseluku is facing murder charges after police continue their investigation into a fatal shooting at his KwaZulu Natal home.

Mpumelelo, son of polygamist and businessman Musa, reportedly shot and killed a home intruder on Friday, 7 February 2025.

