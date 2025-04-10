Reality TV star Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku caused a stir on social media recently when she removed her marital surname from her profile

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star has reverted to her maiden name on Instagram, sparking a debate online

On Season 8 of the hit Mzansi Magic reality TV show, fans got the impression that Thobile MaKhumalo was done with the polygamous marriage

Is there trouble in paradise in the Mseleku household? Fans seem to think so after his third wife Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku seemingly gave a very big hint on Instagram.

Thobile MaKhumalo has removed the Mseleku surname from her profile. Image: Thobilek

Source: Instagram

Why did MaKhumalo remove Mseleku from her profile?

As Uthando Nesthembu season nears its end, viewers have picked up that Musa Mseleku's polygamous marriage is in shambles. With the tension going on in the different households, people assume that MaKhumalo is also on the verge of leaving.

A fan, @TheeCherri, noticed that the radio personality was done with the marriage as she no longer has Mseleku on her Instagram bio.

In one of the most recent episodes, during Musa Mseleku's 50th birthday celebrations, he made a big deal out of MaKhumalo arriving late. In this season, fans also discovered that she helps Mseleku with finances. This and all other scenarios have caused fans to conclude that she is done with the marriage, just like Mbali MaNgwabe.

Thobile MaKhumalo has removed the Mseleku surname from her handle. Image: Musa Mseleku

Source: Instagram

Mzansi weighs in on MaKhumalo and Musa Mseleku

Social media users reacted to Thobile Khumalo's latest move, with many saying she deserves so much better.

@Motswapo said:

"This season you are true to yourself MaK..No more pretence to please Musa. He is even shocked."

@Owza_082 claimed:

"Deep down I feel if MaKhumalo were to leave this marriage, she’d fall pregnant. She’s not with the right man!!!"

@madamkimberlly shared:

"In my fake scenario, I think MaKhumalo has a townhouse she bought, and now she’s renting it, or there’s a big house she built e sea park and investing to other businesses we don’t know about, because she’s smart she won’t put up with Musa’s nonsense for long."

@nontandobunn said:

"She needs to find her soulmate soon so she can get pregnant. The dlozi is not agreeing with the Flo clan."

@MatshidisoAnnen shared:

"She was Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, and then she changed it to Thobile Khumalo."

