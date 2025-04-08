Radio personality and reality TV star Thobile Khumalo gushed over her daughter, Mpiloenhle 'Mpilo' Mseleku

The Izingane Zesthembu star recently had her first day at work this week, showcasing her growth into a young woman

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star expressed how proud she is of Mpilo and thanked her husband Musa Mseleku in the same post

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Thobile 'MaKhumalo' Mseleku is one proud mother. She took to her Instagram account to gush over her daughter, who just took a massive step into adulthood.

Thobile gushes over her daughter

The third wife of businessman Musa Mseleku might not have a biological child of her own, but she is a mother to her stepdaughter, Mpiloenhle 'Mpilo' Mseleku.

This week, the radio presenter penned a sweet message to Mpilo, who had her first day at work. The Izingane Zesthembu star announced that she is a car salesman at Halfway Omoda and Jaecoo.

In her sweet Instagram message, Khumalo noted that her grandfather and her husband, Musa Mseleku, played a role in Mpilo's current wins.

"Today marks my daughter’s first day at work. I wish I could’ve been there to share this special moment with you, but I’m grateful to uMkhulu for always being there to support. I’m so incredibly proud of you, mtaka Tho no Tho. Thank you, @musamseleku, for this blessing. Her name is MpiloEnhle Aphile Mseleku."

Mzansi gushes over MaKhumalo and Mpilo's relationship

The two beautiful ladies often gush over each other on social media. They post stunning photos together, and their uncanny resemblance is very hard to ignore. Musa Mseleku also previously gushed over his baby girl, Mpilo.

This is how some netizens reacted to the post:

charlottekotu6 noted:

"Mpilo is a younger version of you, Thobile."

welilembuyisa joked:

"Congratulations, Mpilo. She is very lucky that she will get paid and spend all of her money instead of buying groceries like the rest of us."

norma.mngoma replied:

"Proud of you, mommy."

slie.ntuli responded:

"Congratulations, mommy and daughter. I can't wait to see those beautiful pictures of you guys going for lunch dates when uMpilo says that the lunch is on her."

noma.majija shared:

"You are a great mommy. She is growing up very well. Congratulations to you baby."

tidimalomakhura wished:

"I am so proud of you, Mpilo. Welcome to your Kind Regards era. Wishing you all the best. May you not be swayed into work gossip and politics, but let your work ethic speak for you. God bless and all the best."

