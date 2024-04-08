Musa Mseleku shared a heartwarming post dedicated to his daughter Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku

Instead of praising him, fans asked him about his other daughter Sne Mseleku, asking why he does not post her as well

The TV personality gushed over Mpiloenhle and said she is a blessing to him and expressed how proud he is of her

TV host Musa Mseleku dedicated a sweet post to his daughter Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku. The media personality expressed how proud he is of Aphile and had his fans swooning.

Musa says he is proud of Aphile

On his Instagram account, Musa Mseleku shared a very heartwarming post dedicated to his daughter Mpiloenhle. The polygamist gushed over Mpiloenhle and said she is a blessing to him. He also mentioned how proud he is of her and mentioned that education is the key.

Although he did not elaborate, one can assume she achieved something academically that made Mseleku proud. He wrote:

"This is my daughter who I am very proud of. Mpiloenhle Aphile MaMseleku. I love you, my girl. Education is key you are the best keep on shining, my baby. I am glad to be your father."

Mzansi asks about Sne Mseleku

Instead of just praising the presenter, many of his fans asked him about his other daughter, Sne Mseleku.

Fans wanted to know why he did not post her as well and tell her how proud he is of her.

lulushezi:

"I hope one day you gush over Sne in such a loving way."

lungelonqoko:

"Please post Sne as well."

mbarlie_nyembe:

"Does Enhle ever visit her mom or mom's family? Does she have a relationship with her mother?"

luyanda_august3:

"Makhumalo did a great job in this child.

kholekamusic:

"You can tell she is MaKhumalo's Look at her swag. You did well Mr Mseleku."

ndumie_ndue_

"I love how she loves herself, a beautiful and clean young woman. The future is bright."

mabusie1:

"Her English is so eloquent."

chandiswa:

"This baby loves herself, her confidence levels, you can tell that she is close with MaKhumalo."

matholihlophe:

"My cousin is just like Sne and she has kids that she does not know who their fathers are."

i_am_sonto_candy:

"Kids will all not be the same. Every family has a child like Sne."

nomsa4327:

"But guys, you can’t compare Sne and Mpilo. Mseleku is proud of Mpilo, and that’s it."

