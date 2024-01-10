Musa Mseleku and his first wife, Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku, are celebrating a huge milestone in their marriage

The reality TV stars marked 22 years of marriage and shared the news on social media

Netizens congratulated the lovely couple and praised MaCele's resilience

Musa Mseleku gushed over his wife, Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku, as they marked 22 years of marriage. Image: musamseleku

Musa Mseleku and Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku are beaming with pride after reaching a massive milestone in their marriage. The uThando Nes'thembu stars have been married for 22 years, and Musa took to social media to gush over his blushing bride.

Musa Mseleku fawns over MaCele on wedding anniversary

Having recently announced the return of his reality show, uThando Nes'thembu, Musa Mseleku and his wives are ready to let Mzansi in on what goes on in their blended family.

Despite having four brides, Musa Mseleku always remembers to show his love and appreciation for each of his ladies.

The famous polygamist and his first wife, Busisiwe “MaCele” Mseleku, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and he took to his Instagram page to share the good news.

Musa fawned over his wife while expressing his gratitude to her for holding him down for so long because marriage is nie pap en vleis:

"I will be forever grateful for the contribution you have made in building this legacy."

Mzansi shows love to MaCele

Netizens celebrated MaCele's resilience and for always having Musa's back:

lungiswa_b said:

"She is beautiful, inside and out."

bongawamabhele praised MaCele

"I love Macele so much, more especially for always owning her truth."

strandtheresa gushed over MaCele:

"I love her so much!"

pheladi.bead.creations wrote:

"My favourite queen, the foundation of Mr Mseleku's legacy."

thathynthako complimented MaCele:

"My favorite Mseleku wife."

tall_as_dumza warned:

"If she doesn't look at you the way MaCele looks at Mseleku, get out of there."

busi_mavimbela praised MaCele:

"Thank you, Cele, you did a great job."

Musa Mseleku warns against online scammers

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Musa Mseleku's call to warn the public about scammers using his name to take advantage of vulnerable people - more so his supporters.

The reality TV star shared several instances where people were scammed out of their money by con artists posing as him.

