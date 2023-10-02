Polygamist Musa Mseleku paid tribute to his first wife, MaCele, on social media

The reality TV star shared that he will forever be grateful to her as she is the foundation of his family

His fans and netizens went on his comment section to applaud the polygamist

Musa Mseleku is grateful to his first wife Macele. Image: @musamseleku

Yah! Musa Mseleku is the man of wonders. the polygamist recently praised and shined the light on his first wife, the matriarch.

Musa Mseleku praises his wifey MaCele

Polygamist and author Musa Mseleku yet again finds himself at the top of the trending list. The star recently headlined social media for introducing his grandson from his eldest son, Mpumelelo Mseleku.

Musa recently praised and expressed his gratitude to his first MaCele on social media after he expressed his gratitude to his sons. The polygamist took to Instagram to write a lengthy, heartfelt message to MaCele on his timeline.

Musa posted pictures of him and her and captioned it:

"I will always hold a deep gratitude towards iNdlovukazi Mamkhulu MaCele Mseleku. She gracefully embraced my vision of practising polygamy, becoming the unwavering pillar of strength and the foundation of my family.

"Her steadfastness is truly remarkable. She entered into marriage with me at the young age of 22, and I am profoundly thankful for her enduring and unwavering support. She has steadfastly committed to us through every trial and challenge."

See the post below:

Fans salute Musa Mseleku

Shortly after sharing the post, fans and supporters of the author flooded his comment section with love and praise for acknowledging his wifey. Check out some of the comments below:

glorryglo said:

"Ansanga nga shata indoda yo muntu."

mthobicymthethua wrote:

"Why did you have to take other wives tho?"

sandilemkhizemkhize replied:

"Ngathi umama ka Tirelo banokufana."

sebokilla responded:

"Honestly, you look more in love with Mamkhulu than with any other wife you should have just married her."

bmkekana said:

"The absolute BEST. Such a blessing to the family."

thembieetee wrote:

"Mother of the nation."

Musa Mseleku dubbed most popular by DStv viewers

Briefly News previously reported on Musa Mseleku being voted the most popular male celebrity. Reality TV star Musa Mseleku recently expressed his gratitude to his followers in a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram account.

According to ZAlebs, Mseleku has earned the distinction of being DStv's highest-rated male personality, with his shows consistently getting impressive numbers.

