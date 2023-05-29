Musa Mseleku has become DSTV's highest-rated male personality, with his shows consistently achieving impressive viewership numbers

His reality show Uthando Nesthembu has been the highest-rated reality show on the platform for multiple seasons

Musa Mseleku expressed his gratitude to his followers on Instagram for their overwhelming support and love

Musa Mseleku has become the most popular male personality, as voted for by DStv viewers. Images: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Musa Mseleku recently expressed his gratitude to his followers in a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram account.

Musa Mseleku has become DStv's most popular male personality

According to ZAlebs, Mseleku has earned the distinction of being DSTV's highest-rated male personality, with his shows consistently garnering impressive numbers.

Mseleku's reality show Uthando Nesthembu has been the platform's highest-rated reality show for multiple seasons, while Mnakwethu has also achieved significant viewership, consistently ranking in the top 10.

Mseleku thanked his fans for supporting his shows in a heartfelt post

In his message, Mseleku conveyed his humble appreciation for the overwhelming support and love he has received from the people of South Africa, extending his gratitude to his family, wives, and children.

Mseleku said:

"We are humbled by your support when we started we didn’t know that you the people of Mzansi were going to support and love us so much. Thank you so much to my family my beautiful wives and my lovely wonderful children."

Mzansi praised the reality TV star and expressed eagerness for the upcoming season

Messages of support and praise came from fans of the reality tv star, lauding him for the achievement. Some fans asked for season 7 of the show to be announced.

@the_blaquedove said:

"Lwandle! Nina enaphekwa netshe lavuthwa kuqala nasala nina"

@nkululeko5682 said:

"Kanti nizobuya nini Mthombeni njengoba ndafaka idish kuba ndifuna ukubukela nina? "

@motloungleefa said:

"Sesicela Baba ubakhuthaze ukuthi abake basiphe imali nkosyami nom basishade atleast"

@ndoni_yamakhosi said:

"Are we getting a new season?"

@confi_moloi said:

"Sicela Season 7 hle ❤️"

@kaylenekelliott said:

"My fav reality show since 2017 I am coloured and learn a lot about the different cultures from watching them on TV so keep up the good work"

@sima_dlamini said:

"I love the show"

@thecvqueen_2019 said:

"Can MaKhumalo please get a spin-off show? She was made for showbiz. "

@nosipho___nosi said:

Can we have another season soon, please?❤️

@angelic_thandie said:

Yinj’umseleku

@chali_chileshe said:

"Ubab' Mseleku… I love your reality shows. I’ve even learnt Zulu from watching … Much love from Zambia❤️"

Source: Briefly News