Mzansi actress Nompilo Maphumulo has confirmed that she will join Generation: The Legacy in June 2023

Maphumulo will debut on the SABC1 show a few months after leaving the channel's popular drama Uzalo

Generations The Legacy's fans shared that they are excited about Nompilo's debut, and they congratulated her

‘Uzalo’ star Nompilo Maphumulo will debut on 'Generations: The Legacy' in June. Image: @nompilomaphumulo

Source: Instagram

Former Uzalo actress Nompilo Maphumulo, who played Nosipho Gxabashe, has confirmed that she joined Generations: The Legacy.

According to TimesLIVE, they spoke with the star, and she revealed that she would play Buhle, an old connection of Mrekza. Buhle is expected to shake up the soapie and give the viewers something interesting to discuss online as she comes bearing a life-changing secret.

"She will be on air from June 13 and viewers can look forward to Nompilo’s easy charm warming our screens at the usual 8pm slot.”

Mzansi congratulates Nompilo Maphumulo after joining Generations: The Legacy

Before sharing the amazing news with the media, Nompilo posted an Instagram post teasing her new role on Generations: The Legacy.

In the caption, Nompilo only mentioned 13 June, her debut day on the SABC1 soapie, but Mzansi knew what she was talking about.

The pic's background (wall) gave the biggest hint that Maphumulo joined Generations: The Legacy, as the show's other thespians have taken pics in front of it.

@donald_stjek said:

"Ngathi kuse Generation: The Legacy. Whatever it is, congratulations, sisi Nompy."

@wandablaqzuma shared:

"Big things are coming."

@tasha_dingswayo posted:

"It's most definitely Mfundi Vundla's set."

@makeupgurubongi commented:

"I'm proud of you, my love."

@philisiwe_ntintili wrote:

"I can’t wait."

mbaliyamajobe27 replied:

"I can't wait to see your talent again."

@nhlanhla_c added:

"Congratulations, ntwana."

Rebaone Kgosimore's acting fails to impress viewers

Another new face on Generations: The Legacy is Rebaone Kgosimore, who plays Paul Moroka Junior. Rebaone joined the show not long ago, but the viewers already want him out.

Many netizens said his acting skills are lacking, and whenever he appears on their screens, they get bored quickly. Peeps showed no mercy to the former 7De Laan star, despite reportedly saying acting on the SABC1 soapie was his dream.

Nompilo Maphumulo announces her exit from Uzalo after playing Nosipho for over eight years

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nosipho Maphumulo bid farewell to SABC 1's Uzalo after eight and half years on the show.

The actress penned a heartwarming message announcing her exit from the show that she called home for many years.

