Musa Ngema's character, Mazwi Moroka, bid farewell to Generations: The Legacy, a popular South African soap opera

Reports suggest Ngema's exit resulted from his alleged bad attitude when asked to improve his speech

Fans shared their sentiments on social media and proposed ways for the character's return. Some suggestions included being in a coma or having a twin brother

Generations: The Legacy, one of South Africa's most popular soap operas, recently said goodbye to one of its long-standing characters, Mazwi Moroka, played by Musa Ngema. While fans were mourning the loss of their favourite character, reports surfaced alleging that Ngema's departure was due to a bad attitude on set.

Allegations of a bad attitude: Musa Ngema's departure from Generations: The Legacy

According to ZAlebs, Ngema was offended when he was asked to work on his pronunciation and stop stuttering while talking. The sources added that when the actor was shown his weaknesses, he would get angry.

On Instagram, the official account of Generations: The Legacy posted:

"RIP to our beloved Mazwi Moroka, so excellently played by Musa Ngema, you will be missed and remain much-loved. #GenerationsTheLegacy

Fan reactions and suggestions for the future of Mazwi Moroka's character

The emotional scene struck accord with many fans of the show who took to social media to voice their feelings:

@mbongeni.official said:

"It’s going to be a long year"

@nolo_sibande said:

"Mxm bored‍♀️ vele vele we’re stuck with Paul"

@soulboy584 said

"Ok, call me ignorant, but in US soaps, characters die all the time and come back under mysterious circumstances. Is that not a thing in SA soapies?"

@jonasndo said:

"You can't even tag him,mxmn"

@etunah_official said:

"WHY CAN'T THEY JUST PUT HIM IN COMA OR SMT IN STEAD OF CUTTING HIS CHARACTER FOR EVER."

@vendaprince_lp said:

"We share the same birthday"

@kesa_khan_ndovie said:

"Bathong ba modemo why can't he return as Mazwi's long lost twin brother. Haiii bathon"

@naledy_magwaza said:

"Usazobuya baningi bebuya kthiwa abafanga"

@audrue1 said:

"My favorite"

@miss_kufa said:

"You did us dirty"

