Katlego Maboe took on a trending amapiano dance challenge, and his dance skills were on full display

The TV presenter killed fire dance moves that a lot of people struggle to perfect, and the clip got 2.3 million views

Mzansi TikTok users flooded his comments section and said it was amazing to witness his comeback

A video of Katlego Maboe doing an amapiano dance went viral. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: TikTok

Katlego Maboe and his coworker set TikTok timelines on fire with a clip dancing to Yey by uLazi ft Infinity MusiQ.

Video of Katlego dancing at Deal Or No Deal gig goes viral

Katlego wrote in the caption that the video was shot behind the scenes of his SABC show Deal Or No Deal South Africa.

He outperformed his workmate, who messed up a few steps of the complicated routine. People were stunned that the multitalented presenter and singer could also dance.

The video was posted on Katlego's TikTok page @katlegomaboe and went viral. Netizens said they love seeing him recover from the cheating scandal that cost him a lot of brand deals and TV jobs.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rates Katlego Maboe's dancing skills

@boniswamdunana445 said:

"You are making this dance seems easy. The bro next to you is trying man."

@nomzoy mentioned:

"The comeback bae is happy. He's even gaining weight."

@tebza415 stated:

"I'm just so happy you're happy and ain't no one gonna steal your thunder and blessings."

@moira_sheslays posted:

"Did it with elegance and style."

@lesedi__05 wrote:

"That's why insurance is taking time to answer my calls."

@sharonramafemo stated:

"The comeback is super amazing. The weight on you proud of you Katlego."

@KalawaReborn commented:

"Good to see bro in a good place after going through so much."

@giyanispokesperson added:

"Indeed you cannot keep a good man down."

