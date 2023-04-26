SABC1 has announced that Deal or No Deal South Africa has achieved a significant milestone by awarding R1 million in prize money

The show's host, Katlego Maboe, and SABC1 Channel Head, Ofentse Thinane, celebrated the incredible achievement

When Phil Mphela announced the awesome news on Twitter, Mzansi rejoiced and expressed interest in joining the show

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SABC1 has announced that their popular game show Deal or No Deal South Africa gave away R1 million in prize money.

Katlego Maboe’s SABC1 Show ‘Deal or No Deal South Africa’ is being praised for giving away R1 million in prize money. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

Deal or No Deal South Africa debuted on SABC 1 less than a month ago, capturing the hearts of Mzansi's families on 6 March with the entertaining host Katlego Maboe.

Katlego Maboe marks Deal or No Deal South Africa's milestone

ZAlebs reported that Maboe, no stranger to keeping Mzansi entertained through his fun presenting skills, couldn't stop gushing about his show's major accomplishment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Katlego was overjoyed about the future of Deal or No Deal South Africa, as the show has inspired many viewers and participants.

"We have experienced wonderful moments with different contestants from diverse backgrounds on the show, with participants having to make tough decisions and taking risks to win big. It's been a great ride and we're looking ahead to what the future brings for many more potential winners.”

Mzansi lauds Deal or No Deal South Africa for changing lives

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted the amazing news, and Mzansi celebrated.

@Thabi_mbumblee said:

"I love the show. I hope they will accept my application."

@Lisa02769888 shared:

"I love it. I also wanna be on the show."

@Malb_Mkh_ wrote:

"That’s dope."

Who were some of the biggest winners of Deal or No Deal South Africa?

The SABC1 show has changed lives since it aired by generously awarding cash prizes. IOL reported that a 24-year-old contestant, Siyabonga Ngqola, received R250 000 in prize money.

Siya said he'd use the money to further his education and buy a house, which is the purpose of Deal or No Deal South Africa. The producers of the show wanted the earnings to impact many lives positively.

"We're also proud to be contributing to the local economy and investing in local talent and we are excited to see growth and future prospects for Deal or No Deal South Africa”

Big Brother Titans' Khosi Twala celebrates winning R1.7M cash prize with an amapiano dance

In other stories, Briefly News reported that the Big Brother Titans show ended, and housemates have adapted to everyday life again.

The winner of the competition, Khosi Twala, did not waste any time and hopped on TikTok after not having access to social media for 78 days.

Khosi performed an amapiano dance challenge and nailed it in her winning green dress and high heels. More than 2 million people watched her vibey video on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News