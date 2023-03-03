Katlego Maboe has announced that he will host the South African version of the game show Deal or No Deal

The media personality's Instagram post went viral, and his fans, who have supported him through thick and thin, congratulated him

Katlego was involved in a cheating scandal and lost all of his entertainment jobs, including Expresso, but he recovered

Katlego Maboe has been announced as the host of the South African version of the international game show Deal or No Deal.

Katlego Maboe announced his 'Deal or No Deal' hosting gig on Instagram. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

The milestone comes after the media personality was embroiled in a cheating scandal that cost him all his gigs. However, after the allegations were debunked, Katlego returned to his morning show, Expresso and has been making strides in showbiz.

Katlego Maboe receives congratulations on social media after announcing Deal or No Deal hosting gig

The TV host excitedly let his Instagram followers know that he would be the presenter of Deal or No Deal, and congratulatory messages poured in.

@ayanda.myeki said:

"If God says yes nobody can say no❤️❤️❤️"

@ren_lewin shared:

"God is faithful ❤️"

@ogmaboe posted:

"Bona as they always say ‘when grace locates you, it breaks protocol’ fly Kat fly, Tlou."

@thee__nomsa replied:

"Congratulations Katlego. So happy for you. We’ve missed ❤️❤️"

@rhodaengelbrecht367 commented:

"God Bless you. I'm a huge fan. Kisses and hugs❤️"

@zeezeengema wrote:

"Fly wena."

@5860arina also said:

"There was never going to be anyone but you for the job Kat!! I love you so much. I'm a huge fan! I can't wait for season 1! ❤️ #blessingsonblessings"

@puzaza_m added:

"You are such a vibe. May God continue to protect you "

What is Deal or No Deal?

According to TshisaLIVE, Deal or No Deal is a game show where contestants can select one of 20 boxes with hidden money ranging from R1 to R250,000.

The show's "banker" offers the contestant money in exchange for their box as the game progresses and the cash values of the boxes are revealed.

Katlego's role on the show is to question the contestant about accepting the banker's offer while entertaining Mzansi by keeping them in suspense.

