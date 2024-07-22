Xolani Maphanga received praise from social media users for confronting a dangerous man on a recent episode of Sizokthola

In the episode, the alleged drug lord, Kitchen, dared Maphanga and his team to search his home, asserting he would have fought Maphanga without backup

Fans praised Maphanga for his bravery, although some noted he might have been in trouble without his team’s support

Zizokthola host Xolani Maphanga received a standing ovation from social media users when he confronted a dangerous man in a recent episode. Social media users praised the TV host for being fearless.

‘Sizokthola’ host Xolani Maphanga impressed Mzansi after confronting an alleged drug dealer. Image: @xolani_maphanga

Source: Instagram

Xolani Maphanga confronts dangerous man on Sizokthola

The latest episode of Sizokthola got viewers on edge as the host, Xolani Maphanga, confronted an alleged dangerous man. The video shared on X by a user with the handle @krugersville shows the suspected drug lord, identified as Kitchen, daring Xolani and his team to search his home.

The alleged drug dealer then told the Sizokthola host that if he didn't have a backup, he would have fought with him. The post's caption read:

" X was ready to moer Kitchen here I won’t lie #Sizokthola."

Fans praise Sizokthola host for his bravery

Social media users applauded Xolani Maphanga for being fearless. Many noted that other TV presenters would not have confronted an alleged drug dealer like he did.

@TshxpoFS said:

"Kitchen would toss and turn X. Nothing happened to Kitchen, no ad break, no nothing. The second time, they go to a coloured person, and nothing comes out of it, even after a tip-off. We see them."

@Todi_M2 commented:

"I think X would win the fight no cap #Sizokthola."

@eliotchauke1 added:

"Cos he knew he had backup. 1on1 X was gonna be in big trouble."

@tumi_west commented:

"X was going to lose ... he knew this guy was going beat him up, that's why he wanted more backup, and he didn't find the drugs ... he was shaking "

Zola Nombona applauded for acting skills on My Brother’s Keeper

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi sang Zola Nombona's praises for her role in My Brother's Keeper, saying the actress has never dropped the ball when it came to giving fans an unforgettable performance.

Zola Nombona has again captivated viewers with her performance on My Brother's Keeper, so much so that she has earned high praise on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News