A TikTokker. Sabelo Hadebe touched people with a recent tweet on X. He shared a heartwarming update, letting others know that hIs family is adjusting to their new house in progress.

The young man, Sabelo Hadebe, left many people touched as he shared how far he is with the home. People commented on the post when netizens brought up black tax.

TikTok creator makes progress building family home

In a post on X, the TikTok lifestyle creator Sabelo said that his family has a bathroom indoors for the first time. He tweeted that his family is excited to finally have a bathroom inside the house after years. Watch the post below:

SA concerned about TikTok creator and black tax

Online users couldn't stop raving about the young man who is working hard for his family. People showered him with compliments. Some discussed the black tax, saying it must be difficult for Sabelo, who said he loves providing for his loved ones. Read his response:

@Annie_Modiba gushed:

"This is heartwarming."

Dr Maheya wrote:

"Bro you did it God bless you more."

@chris_ntokozo applauded:

"Usebenzile bafo."

@Mokgadi_Heart was touched:

"This is so heartwarming. Well done Sabelo!"

@MsLeloB added:

"Usebenzile bhuti! God bless you with more."

Woman holds off starting a family to build mom a house

A woman in her early thirties had no regrets about not starting a family, as she had planned to give her mother a place to call home.

Taking to her TikTok account, the woman, who uses the handle @diphafeng on the app, shared a video montage of the house-building process. Bricks lying on the ground slowly started to look like a house.

@diphafeng wrote in the video how she managed to get the ball rolling to support her mother, amusing social media users:

