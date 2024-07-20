Man’s Family Enjoys Bathroom Indoors for 1st Time, SA Moved by Influencer’s Update on Building House
- A content creator, Sabelo Hadebe, was building a house for his family and shared a recent update about the process
- People were touched by the Tiktok content creator who has shown people his progress with building a family home
- Netizens were touched after seeing how much progress he has made since he showed the beginning stages of the dream house
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A TikTokker. Sabelo Hadebe touched people with a recent tweet on X. He shared a heartwarming update, letting others know that hIs family is adjusting to their new house in progress.
The young man, Sabelo Hadebe, left many people touched as he shared how far he is with the home. People commented on the post when netizens brought up black tax.
TikTok creator makes progress building family home
In a post on X, the TikTok lifestyle creator Sabelo said that his family has a bathroom indoors for the first time. He tweeted that his family is excited to finally have a bathroom inside the house after years. Watch the post below:
SA concerned about TikTok creator and black tax
Online users couldn't stop raving about the young man who is working hard for his family. People showered him with compliments. Some discussed the black tax, saying it must be difficult for Sabelo, who said he loves providing for his loved ones. Read his response:
@Annie_Modiba gushed:
"This is heartwarming."
Dr Maheya wrote:
"Bro you did it God bless you more."
@chris_ntokozo applauded:
"Usebenzile bafo."
@Mokgadi_Heart was touched:
"This is so heartwarming. Well done Sabelo!"
@MsLeloB added:
"Usebenzile bhuti! God bless you with more."
Woman holds off starting a family to build mom a house
Briefly News previously reported that a woman in her early thirties had no regrets about not starting a family, as she had planned to give her mother a place to call home.
Taking to her TikTok account, the woman, who uses the handle @diphafeng on the app, shared a video montage of the house-building process. Bricks lying on the ground slowly started to look like a house.
@diphafeng wrote in the video how she managed to get the ball rolling to support her mother, amusing social media users:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za