A video of a young man celebrating his last exam trended because of the house he is celebrating in

Netizens are wowed by the sheer beauty of the home and imagined themselves living there

One TikTokker even invited herself and asked if she could visit after her exams, while another reminded the young man about more exams to come in future

A young man celebrating his last exam in a luxurious house has Mzansi wishing they were living in the house!

The video, posted by Nkwe Kganyago, is captioned:

"POV: you just wrote your last exam."

Young man happy exams are over, Mzansi celebrates house he's dancing in

The video shows a young man not yet in his teens wearing white-framed sunglasses while grooving to an amapiano track.

The boy busts his moves in what is clearly a very magnificent and palatial house, celebrating the end of exams for the term.

Nkwe Kganyago's video shows that the house has a white marble kitchen-top with a modern, round sink and taps that look like they came from Heaven.

The boy dances off into the background and in his direction, there is a zig-zag-shaped flight of stairs, the stuff we see in movies, fam.

South Africans are awestruck and saw this as one of the most beautiful houses ever.

Many did not hesitate to say how they wished they were living in such a house, some wanting to celebrate there when they finish their exams too.

Watch the video here:

Some netizens imagined living there, others invited themselves over

Zero was the first to express her wishes:

"I would be happy too if I stayed in a house like this one."

Badumetse Caz Molosi invited herself:

"Can I come to that lovely house after I write?"

Gontse remarked on how long the house seemed. She pointed out:

"The distance he danced... if I was in my house,, I would be at the gate or next door."

Ottilie10 served the happy chap with a dose of reality:

"If only he knew that this ain't his last exam. Oh shem, he still needs to go through 100 more terms and exams."

ZaniLee complimented the vibe of the video. She said:

"Love the energy. Kopa house tour, it looks really nice."

