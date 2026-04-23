On Monday, 20 April 2026, Trevor Noah shared a comedy video of himself talking about the first time he met Julius Malema

The snippet was shared on Noah's YouTube channel days after the EFF leader was sentenced to five years in prison for discharging a firearm in public

In the video, which is from his 2013 stand-up special, It's My Culture, the comedian recalled his interaction with Malema in a Rosebank restaurant

Trevor Noah joked about meeting Julius Malema for the first time in 2013. Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: UGC

A video of globally renowned South African comedian Trevor Noah speaking about the day he first met Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has resurfaced.

The clip resurfaced days after the firebrand politician was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for firing a rifle in ⁠the air at an EFF rally.

As South Africans processed Malema’s sentencing by Magistrate Twanet Olivier, Trevor Noah went down memory lane, shared a video of himself joking about the first time he met the EFF politician.

Old Trevor Noah comedy clip about Julius Malema resurfaces

On Monday, 20 April 2026, Trevor Noah shared a snippet from his 2013 stand-up, It’s My Culture, on his official YouTube channel.

In the video, the former The Daily Show host joked about the time he first met and spoke with Julius Malema in Rosebank. Noah said he was dining with his German friends when Malema walked into the restaurant and approached him.

The Coming 2 America actor joked that he became tense when Malema approached him because he did not know what to expect.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, I don't know what's going to happen. I don't know. Does he want to talk? Does he want to argue? Maybe he wants to fight. He's going to try to punch me, or I don't know what's going to happen. I don't.’ All I know is the coloured side of me is holding the knife tight. I'm ready. One mistake. One mistake and I'm there. Yeah. And it was a butter knife, but I didn't care. Just needed to flinch. I butter you to death. Die of cholesterol,” Noah said.

Trevor Noah remembered his first meeting with Malema. Image: julius.malema.sello/Instagram, Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Source: UGC

He said that while he was initially scared of him, he discovered that Julius Malema meant no harm after chatting with him.

“But you know what? I didn't need the knife because Julius Malema is actually one of the most chilled-out guys you'll meet in person. Smarter than people think he is as well,” Trevor Noah said in the video.

The Into the Uncut Grass author said he then asked Malema if he was the one behind an account with his name on Twitter, now X. He said when Julius Malema confirmed it was his Twitter account, he was shocked, not because the account posted motivational quotes, but at his choice of words during their conversation.

“But wow, I was shocked. Not that he was on Twitter. I just never thought I'd hear Julius say the word underscore. Not because it's such an obscure key on a keyboard, you know. I don't know why. I never thought he would,” Trevor Noah joked.

Watch the video below:

Gareth Cliff gives Julius Malema advice

While Trevor Noah shared a joke about Malema after his sentencing, seasoned broadcaster Gareth Cliff gave advice.

Briefly News recently reported that Gareth Cliff advised Julius Malema on how to boost the chances of him winning the appeal challenging his five-year sentence.

In a video that premiered on The Truth Report YouTube channel, Cliff expressed confidence in South Africa's justice system.

Source: Briefly News