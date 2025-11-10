The nominees for the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards have been revealed, and South African stars are among them

Comedian and former The Daily Show with Trevor Noah host scored himself a nomination for the first time

Noah is no stranger to the Grammys, as he has hosted the show for the past five years in a row

Comedian Trevor Noah's audiobook has been nominated for a Grammy.

Trevor Noah's hard work is finally paying off. The comedian and podcaster is not only affiliated with the Grammys as a host, but he is now a nominee!

The nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on Friday, 7 November 20205. Another South African star to bag a nomination was Tyla for her song Push 2 Start.

The singer, who already has a Grammy under her belt, is up for the Best African Music Performance award. She won this award in 2024 for her smash hit Water under the said category, as it was inaugural at the time. She beat the likes of Burna Boy and Tems.

Trevor Noah is up against Fab Morvan and the Dalai Lama in the Best Audiobook category.

Catch all of the action on 1 February 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event's host is yet to be announced

What Noah thinks about audiobooks

According to CBS, following the release of his first audiobook, Born A Crime, Noah was inundated with messages from people who claimed not to read. After it was turned into literal teachings, he spoke a

"I loved seeing how different people connect with the story when it is spoken to them. I hae always been a storyteller, and I come from a culture of storytellers," he said.

"To have my book as part of the curriculum is a completely different way for learners to learn not just about my story but also about South Africa's story," Noah said.

Trevor Noah's silence during white genocide assumptions

In a previous report from Briefly News, Trevor Noah was called out again for being silent about the alleged "white genocide" in South Africa at the beginning of the year.

The comedian and TV personality has been in the United States for some time now, and he even made it his home, was accused of only speaking about the case once it became irrelevant.

Noah jokingly spoke about the genocide on his podcast What now! "There was a white genocide in this country. I'm half white, and I had to choose. I wasn't sure what you guys would do with me."

South Africans accused Trevor of being a beneficiary, saying they were disappointed in him and expected more from someone in his position of influence.. One persone even said, papizwane2 called Trevor Noah out:

"Dead quiet about the white genocide when it was mainstream and only popping up with the jokes when nobody cares." Another said he knew where his bread was buttered, so he would never risk it.

