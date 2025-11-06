Lekompo singer Kharishma has been nominated at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs)

The Chokeslam hitmaker is up for two awards for the said song, and she is u against some of the big names in music

All of this while fighting for her life following a car accident in Polokwane, which left one person dead

Kharishma has bagged two SAMAs nominations while she is in the hospital.

Some good news amid the heartache! Lekompo singer Kharishma has been nominated at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

The hitmaker is nominated under two award categories for the hit song Chokeslam. All of this came following the horrific car crash that happened in Polokwane on 31 October 2025, which left one person dead and Melita Mogale, her real name, fighting for her life.

The star is up for the Music Video of the Year award and the Record of the Year. For the first category, Kharishma is nominated alongside maskandi hitmaker Mthandeni Sk, Amapiano singers, Tyler ICU, Pabi Cooper, Supta, 2Pointl and a few more.

Meanwhile, for the big one, the Record of the Year, the 21-year-old is nominated with Kabza De Small, Cairo, Kelvin Momo, as well as Bassie.

The official nominee announcement for the SAMA31 was made on Thursday, 6 November, with the main event happening on Sunday, 14 December. Music lovers and South African hitmakers will all be gathering at the Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg.

This year's event is said to be hybrid, as they are looking to expand fans' access to the event. This move ensures the SAMAs remain relevant in the ever-changing media landscape.

Kharishma has been nominated twice at the SAMAs.

Kharishma's family speaks

The dancer's family assured fans that she is under the best care at the Polokwane hospital.

According to Daily Sun, the family's spokesperson, Nthekgeng Mogale, thanked her supporters for showing love during this difficult time.

"We would like to assure the public, her fans, and supporters that qualified and dedicated medical professionals are doing everything possible to ensure her recovery and healing," said the family.

They refrained from disclosing the identities of the other victims of the crash, stating that they want to allow the proper procedure to take place.

Fans on social media have been very supportive of Kharishma's recovery process.

@ElhajjZlatan wrote on X, "Speedy recovery, one of my favourite artists in South Africa, we are sending you well wishes from Ghana."

Another one, @Mantsha_B, hailed her as a genius, "I love this girl so much. Such a musical genius."

@maboss_1 was shaken by a post by the EFF, saying, "This post scared me. Every post about Kharishma scares me. I hope she survives this."

Dr Nel's final hours caught on tape

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lekompo producer and musician Molimisi 'Dr Nel' Baaitsi shared his last moments at groove on Facebook live. The video sparked speculation and emotion, with some reading too much into the body language of several people in the video.

His body was discovered by a passerby on 2 November 2025 at 4 AM, hours after he performed at the local entertainment spot where he filmed himself.

