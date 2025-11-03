Lekompo producer and musician Molimisi 'Dr Nel' Baaitsi shared his last moments at groove

His body was discovered by a passerby on 2 November 2025 at 4 AM, hours after he performed at the local entertainment spot where he filmed himself

The clip sparked speculation and emotion, with some reading too much into the body language of several people in the video

The final video shared by producer and musician Molimisi Baaitsi, popularly known as Dr Nel, a few hours before he was found dead in the early hours of Sunday, 2 November 2025, has emerged sparking speculation.

Days after Limpopo artist Kharishma was involved in a car accident that claimed the driver of the vehicle she was travelling in, 31-year-old musician Molimisi ‘Dr Nel’ Baaitsi’s corpse was discovered along Phetogo Drive by a passerby at around 4 AM.

SA reacts to Dr Nel's final video before his death

In a video shared on Saturday, 1 November 2025 on his official Facebook account, Dr Nel is enjoying himself at an undisclosed local entertainment spot he performed at hours before his tragic death.

In the video posted on his Facebook account, Dr Nel was having fun with undisclosed people at groove. Watch the video by clicking here.

Several social media users who flooded the comments dissected the body language of some of the people in the video and suggested that the police should start questioning them.

Here are some of the comments:

Kelly Mbwe said:

"I guess the suspects are here."

Ne Ma highlighted:

"The way he was so happy😭😭😭"

Nolo Mashifane questioned:

"Why was this girl all over him like this? 🤔🤔Honestly, these people next to him were acting strangely 😟😳"

Masentle Mimi claimed:

"He knew he was leaving 😢"

Sesepe Ephraim Masipa speculated:

"Two guys from this video need to be interviewed by police."

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that the musician was attacked between Seleka Number 1 and Number 2 villages and succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene. Dr Nel was declared dead when Witpoort Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at the scene.

Dr Nel's family speaks out following his death

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that they have opened an investigation into Dr Nel's death. Ledwaba said they are still waiting for the postmortem results to determine the exact cause of death. Ledwaba appealed to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest of the suspects to contact Detective Sergeant Lesiba Tsebe on 071 466 6558, report to the nearest police station, call CrimeStop or use the MySAPSApp. Police are yet to establish the motive behind the attack.

Elizabeth Mogale (61), a family member who spoke to Daily Sun, said they were devastated when they learnt of Molimisi Baaitsi’s death. She said they want to know what happened to Dr Nel.

“We raised him after his mum passed on in 2003. The family is not coping at all. We are shattered by his death. We want to know what happened," she said.

Elizabeth Mogale shared that details of Dr Nel’s memorial and funeral services will be announced in due course. She revealed that Dr Nel will be buried in Lephalale, where his mum was also buried.

Kharishma's family speaks out after accident

In other news, Briefly News reported that Kharishma's family opened up about the accident that occurred in Polokwane.

The family's statement came amid reports that Kharishma was fighting for her life in the hospital after a tragic car crashat the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn Streets.

