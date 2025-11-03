A Limpopo matriculant’s lighthearted TikTok video has captured the ups and downs of his final school year

The clip quickly went viral as Mzansi peeps found it both funny and deeply relatable

Social media users flooded the comments with laughter and encouragement for the Grade 12 learner

A Grade 12 learner has left Mzansi amused after sharing a funny and relatable video showing how much things have changed since the start of his matric year.

The video hilariously captured the difference between the excitement of beginning Grade 12 and the exhaustion that comes as the year draws to an end.

In the clip, shared by the young man himself under his TikTok handle @fo_rtunate, he is first seen dancing joyfully in a classroom, full of energy and optimism, clearly excited to begin his matric journey.

His big smile and playful moves reflected the enthusiasm many pupils feel at the start of their final year of high school. As the video continued, the mood shifted. The same learner is shown sitting on the ground in his school uniform, holding a Coke bottle and staring blankly into space, looking completely drained.

The contrast between the two moments perfectly captured the emotional toll of surviving matric from high hopes to pure exhaustion. The video of the TikTok user @fo_rtunate that was posted on 1 November 2025 in Boyne Limpopo, South Africa, has gone viral on TikTok, with Mzansi peeps flooding the comments section with laughter and relatable reactions.

Many said the transformation summed up the reality of being a matriculant facing endless exams, projects, and pressure.

SA chimes in on the Grade 12 pupil's reaction

The online community took to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on the learner's reaction to his end of matric life, saying:

Cathy_Mama Junior said:

"What matters is you are still there... keep pushing."

Boitumelo Khumalo709 added:

"I can't breathe 🤣"

Mbals Feb replied:

"Aw shem dear, ube right neh… am gonna scroll for now🥰"

Shafieka Geydien wrote:

"Imagine life after matric😭"

Nayy was amused, adding:

"It's the background music for me wehhhh!!😭😭🤣🤣🤚🏽."

User expressed:

"Guys, please tell him about varsity 😩."

Regiesboutique shared:

"That's why my daughter, after exams, is having a hard time hebanna anyone from high school 😂😂 worse, a change of number."

Itz_keamo stated:

"Real😭😂😂😂."

