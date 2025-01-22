A young woman, Andiswa Nhlabathi, shared with the internet that she decided to quit her job and return to school to achieve better results

She indeed produced outstanding results as she obtained a bachelor's pass and an incredible four distinctions

Several social media users were proud of the success Andiswa achieved and congratulated her in the comment section

A young woman who went back to school and achieved terrific results inspired Mzansi. Images: Andiswa Nhlabathi II / Facebook, Tara Moore / Getty Images

While it may not be easy to go back to school, the decision can sometimes lead to remarkable outcomes.

One inspiring example is a young woman from KwaZulu-Natal who chose to repeat her schooling career and achieved outstanding matric results through perseverance and dedication.

The second time's the charm

Facebook user Andiswa Nhlabathi shared an inspiring story of determination with social media users.

In her post on the social media platform, the young woman stated that two years ago, it wasn't easy for her to quit her job and return to high school.

However, she shared:

"I am glad that I did, though. A lot of people didn't believe me. I was judged a lot, and I was bullied a lot at high school. I'm happy I never lost focus on my goal. I'm so proud of you, girl."

As for her results, Andiswa proudly commented:

"Bachelor's pass with four distinctions."

Take a look at a happy Andiswa in her school uniform in the Facebook picture below:

Andiswa Nhlabathi proudly posed in her school uniform. Image: Andiswa Nhlabathi II

Matric graduate inspires Mzansi

Hundreds of Facebook users loved Andiswa's story and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages regarding her achievement.

Mandisa Mandierh Mthembu wrote to the young woman:

"Ahh, congratulations, chommie. I'm so proud of you."

Fezile Thandolwethu added in the comments:

"I trusted you in 2023 when you told me that you were going back to school. I’m so happy for you and your results. Once again, congratulations, sweetheart."

Sharing their story, Samu Maphumulo stated:

"I passed Grade 11 in 2018 and Grade 12 in 2019. In 2023, I bagged a degree. Sister, I'm proud of you. Big things are coming. It's not easy, but it's possible."

Nonduh Cele told the graduate:

"I love this. You made the right decision and produced amazing results."

Sphesihle Lindo Mweli II noted in the comment section:

"You’re a great example of the saying: 'Dreams delayed are not dreams denied.'"

Thulani Rito also congratulated Andiswa and wrote:

"So inspirational."

