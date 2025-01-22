“Let’s Get Cooking”: Young Woman Takes a Risk, Starts Food Services Business
- A young woman in Pretoria shared on her TikTok account that she had taken a risk to start her business
- The local entrepreneur's business is focused on food and offers private chef services and delicious meals
- Many social media users in the comment section sent congratulatory messages and support to the woman
Starting something new in life can often be overwhelming and filled with challenges. Yet, a determined young woman embraced the challenge and launched her business, making her vision a reality.
New entrepreneur on the block
A content creator named Yolanda took to her TikTok account to share with app users that she took a risk and started her brand-new business, Bites and Blessings.
The business offers meal preps, private chef services and Sunday meals around Pretoria.
Ready to get her business flourishing, Yolanda included a Bible verse in the clip and excitedly said in her post's caption:
"Let's get cooking."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi supports business owner
A few people on the internet headed to the post's comment section to congratulate the young entrepreneur and wish her all the best for her future endeavours.
Feeling inspired, @xo_ove shared:
"After seeing your video, I went straight to reading that verse and let me just say, it gave me such comfort. Thank you."
@zimi.sodlongwana wrote in the comment section:
"So proud of you! May He continue to bless your hand and business abundantly."
A motivated @noku.lunga7 exclaimed:
"This is my sign!"
@motsomike added in the comment section:
"I'm really proud of you, Yols. Wishing you the best."
@chakazambalie showed Yolanda support:
"I’m rooting for you. Go, my baby."
@sikhonaphina said to the business owner:
"Please plug me with the containers. I need them for my meal preps."
Source: Briefly News
