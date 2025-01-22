“Let’s Get Cooking”: Young Woman Takes a Risk, Starts Food Services Business

A young woman in Pretoria shared on her TikTok account that she had taken a risk to start her business

The local entrepreneur's business is focused on food and offers private chef services and delicious meals

Many social media users in the comment section sent congratulatory messages and support to the woman

A young woman shared she started a business in the food industry. Images: @__kay.rak

Source: Instagram

Starting something new in life can often be overwhelming and filled with challenges. Yet, a determined young woman embraced the challenge and launched her business, making her vision a reality.

New entrepreneur on the block

A content creator named Yolanda took to her TikTok account to share with app users that she took a risk and started her brand-new business, Bites and Blessings.

The business offers meal preps, private chef services and Sunday meals around Pretoria.

One of Yolanda's tasty meals on the menu was a plate of lamb chops, roasted butternut and couscous with vegetables. Image: @bitesblessings

Source: Instagram

Ready to get her business flourishing, Yolanda included a Bible verse in the clip and excitedly said in her post's caption:

"Let's get cooking."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi supports business owner

A few people on the internet headed to the post's comment section to congratulate the young entrepreneur and wish her all the best for her future endeavours.

Feeling inspired, @xo_ove shared:

"After seeing your video, I went straight to reading that verse and let me just say, it gave me such comfort. Thank you."

@zimi.sodlongwana wrote in the comment section:

"So proud of you! May He continue to bless your hand and business abundantly."

A motivated @noku.lunga7 exclaimed:

"This is my sign!"

@motsomike added in the comment section:

"I'm really proud of you, Yols. Wishing you the best."

@chakazambalie showed Yolanda support:

"I’m rooting for you. Go, my baby."

@sikhonaphina said to the business owner:

"Please plug me with the containers. I need them for my meal preps."

