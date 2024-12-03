A grateful young woman named Basetsana shared with TikTok users how proud she was of her business

Her nail bar business, called Nails by Bassie, grew successfully, for which Basetsana thanked God

Members of the online community filled the comment section with congratulatory messages

Many people pour their hard work and effort into building successful businesses and overcoming challenges with determination. One woman proudly showcased the remarkable growth of her company, a testament to her dedication and vision.

Woman shows business success

Basetsana, who runs the small nail bar company Nails by Bassie, took to her TikTok account (@nails_by_bassie) to show app users how far she had come in her journey to entrepreneurial success.

Trusting her gut and following her passion, Basetsana turned her small business into something she was proud of, much like one local woman who took a chance and opened a salon with nothing but a dream.

The young lady wrote in her post:

"Once a dream, now a reality."

Take a look at some of the pictures below:

The local business owner proudly showed app users her nail bar's growth. Images: @nails_by_bassie

Source: TikTok

Mzansi wishes business owner well

Many local social media users sent congratulatory messages and words of positivity, just as they had done for a woman who took a leap of faith to start her jumping castle business.

@michie_gang said to Basetsana:

"Congratulations. I recently started, and I’m honestly enjoying the journey. I love doing something I’m passionate about. On Friday, I had my first four clients, and I’m so grateful."

@nkotongo21 wrote in the comment section:

"I tap into this kind of grace."

@tloungwanampela9320 told the online community:

"We always start somewhere. I was a freelancer working on my skills and believed one day, I'd be in my own practice slaying my skills. By God's grace, I run my own business now."

@dineox congratulated the entrepreneur and added:

"It looks absolutely beautiful."

A brave @user40539473 shared for the public to see:

"I'm struggling to get customers. A whole month and only five paying customers. How did you get through it? I feel like quitting."

Basetsana politely responded:

"Post consistently, do trending sets, and tag your location on your posts. You’ll get them."

Woman, 19, shares nail bar business journey

In another uplifting story, Briefly News reported about a 19-year-old woman who motivated South Africans by sharing the journey to her nail bar business.

Social media users didn't hesitate congratulating and praising the young entrepreneur while wishing her business success.

