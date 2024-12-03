“Once a Dream, Now a Reality”: Woman Proudly Raves About Growing Nail Bar Business
- A grateful young woman named Basetsana shared with TikTok users how proud she was of her business
- Her nail bar business, called Nails by Bassie, grew successfully, for which Basetsana thanked God
- Members of the online community filled the comment section with congratulatory messages
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Many people pour their hard work and effort into building successful businesses and overcoming challenges with determination. One woman proudly showcased the remarkable growth of her company, a testament to her dedication and vision.
Woman shows business success
Basetsana, who runs the small nail bar company Nails by Bassie, took to her TikTok account (@nails_by_bassie) to show app users how far she had come in her journey to entrepreneurial success.
Trusting her gut and following her passion, Basetsana turned her small business into something she was proud of, much like one local woman who took a chance and opened a salon with nothing but a dream.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
The young lady wrote in her post:
"Once a dream, now a reality."
Take a look at some of the pictures below:
Mzansi wishes business owner well
Many local social media users sent congratulatory messages and words of positivity, just as they had done for a woman who took a leap of faith to start her jumping castle business.
@michie_gang said to Basetsana:
"Congratulations. I recently started, and I’m honestly enjoying the journey. I love doing something I’m passionate about. On Friday, I had my first four clients, and I’m so grateful."
@nkotongo21 wrote in the comment section:
"I tap into this kind of grace."
@tloungwanampela9320 told the online community:
"We always start somewhere. I was a freelancer working on my skills and believed one day, I'd be in my own practice slaying my skills. By God's grace, I run my own business now."
@dineox congratulated the entrepreneur and added:
"It looks absolutely beautiful."
A brave @user40539473 shared for the public to see:
"I'm struggling to get customers. A whole month and only five paying customers. How did you get through it? I feel like quitting."
Basetsana politely responded:
"Post consistently, do trending sets, and tag your location on your posts. You’ll get them."
Woman, 19, shares nail bar business journey
In another uplifting story, Briefly News reported about a 19-year-old woman who motivated South Africans by sharing the journey to her nail bar business.
Social media users didn't hesitate congratulating and praising the young entrepreneur while wishing her business success.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za