A local woman has started a jumping castle business, which she proudly deems her "best move by far." Images: @muntlebuuhle.

A local woman has recently launched a new business centred around a jumping castle, which she describes as her "best move by far."

Although the business is still in its early stages, it has already garnered significant attention and support from the community.

Netizens are ready to support her business venture

After sharing her new venture on social media, the woman received encouragement and practical advice from friends and followers.

Maguzaza advised:

"Well done sesi. You must also buy artificial grass or something to lay underneath, otherwise, you will have to patch it up every week and it gets damaged."

This helpful tip underscores the community's involvement and eagerness to see her succeed.

Interest in the new business quickly followed, with MinahMatlhatsi asking:

"😍How much can one hire it for?"

Fellow entrepreneurs from Uncle&Nephew Events chimed in with words of encouragement:

"When we started our business, we only had jumping castles.. we wish you all the best with your business."

Their support reflects the camaraderie and solidarity among local business owners.

Mamatshephy Mokonyane shared a nostalgic sentiment, saying:

"This reminds me back in the days. Let's keep moving, girl. Proud of you."

Meanwhile, Matodzi added:

"Proud of you, stranger ❤️ A business-minded woman ‼️"

Dimakatso_Seakgoe enthusiastically commented:

"Chomi😍.. You're doing the things🔥🔥🔥"

