A beautiful Johannesburg resident is over the moon after bagging her National Diploma in Media Practices from Boston Media House with the highest grades in her class

The sis overcame several challenges to obtain academic success and admits that she was often the underdog among her peers

But despite everything, Geraldine Mukansi never lost focus and managed to reach great academic milestones throughout her studies

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Johannesburg resident is reaping the rewards of her hard work, graduating with a National Diploma in Media Practices from Boston Media House with top grades, despite facing obstacles on her journey.

Geraldine Mukansi was at the top of her class in her last year of studies in Media Practices at Boston Media House. Image: Geraldine Mukansi/Supplied.

Source: UGC

Speaking to Briefly News, Geraldine Mukansi opens up about her success, being the class underdog, and some of her father’s concerns, who initially wanted her to pursue legal studies.

The young woman faced a rocky academic road

The babe, who is originally from Tzaneen in Limpopo, explains that she had some pushback from her dad when he found out that she wanted to study Media Practices at a private college:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Initially, my father wanted me to study at a public institution because of funding and was somewhat anti-media studies because he wanted me to pursue law instead, but he eventually gave in.”

Geraldine is now a true-blue media guru, and triple majored in radio production, television production, and public relations, obtaining the best grades in her class, despite not always fitting in with her classmates, who were more extroverted than her:

“I struggled adapting to the college environment because I realised I was in a space with so many creatives with big personalities. That made me feel like I wasn’t meant for the media space, and I kept to myself a lot.”

But the stunner notes that keeping to herself and being the class underdog actually served her well, and she bagged excellent academic results and funding for her studies:

“Being an underdog came in handy because it was evident in my results. I was awarded an academic bursary in my second year.”

In her final year of studies, Geraldine bagged the best grades in her class and advises all students to keep pushing themselves to reach for their dreams:

“You should never lose focus and always remember why you started in the first place.”

Reacting to a Facebook post by Briefly News that celebrated the babe and her achievements, netizens expressed how impressed they were with the brainy beaut.

Ken Masters said:

“Congrats to her. I want to employ her as my PR manager. You know, being a celeb and all.”

Indipile Mpondonkulu added:

“Big moves!”

Nelisiwe Pretty Nkosi wrote:

“Congrats!”

Determined woman from Gauteng bags PhD in crop science from TUT, takes to social media to celebrate milestone.

Meanwhile, in a similarly inspiring story by Briefly News, a hard-working and ambitious young lady based in Gauteng is super excited to have obtained an entire PhD in Crop Science from TUT.

LinkedIn user, Tiisetso Mpai, who currently works as a postdoctoral researcher at the institution, shared the wonderful news of her graduation on social media. Netizens were very proud of the young lady and showered her with praise online in the post’s comment section.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News