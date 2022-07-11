A hard-working and ambitious young lady based in Gauteng is super excited to have obtained an entire PhD in Crop Science from TUT

LinkedIn user, Tiisetso Mpai, who currently works as a postdoctoral researcher at the institution, shared the wonderful news of her graduation on social media

Netizens were very proud of the young lady and showered her with praise online in the post’s comment section

A woman from Gauteng has taken to the socials to proudly post about obtaining her PhD in Crop Science from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT). How inspiring!

Tiisetso Mpai was humbled and excited to bag her PhD from Tshwane University of Technology. Image: Tiisetso Mpai/LinkedIn.

The flawless beauty looked incredibly stunning as she posed on the snap posted online with her family member and seemed super stoked with the massive achievement.

Tiisetso Mpai, who is currently employed as a postdoctoral researcher at TUT, explained that she came from humble beginnings and was delighted with the milestone. The caption of her LinkedIn post read:

“From humble beginnings to a PhD holder.”

Social media users shower the young doctor with praise

LinkedIn peeps were hella proud of the hun for her achievement and left sweet messages of congratulations in the comment section of her post.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Raesibe S. Ledwaba said:

“Congratulations to you, Dr Tiisetso. What an amazing achievement. Khomotso Maenetja, our girl got the big D.”

nombuso nuh wrote:

“Congratulations, Dr Mpai for a well-deserved milestone, so proud of you.”

Temosho Kekana added:

“Congratulations, sesi. I'm inspired.”

