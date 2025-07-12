Rachel Kolisi recently opened up about the difficulties of co-parenting after divorce from Siya Kolisi

The Springboks captain and Rachel Kolisi were married for eight years until October 2024, when they announced their split

Rachel Kolisi showed people how she is coping since packing up her kids Keziah and Nicholas Kolisi for their first visit to Siya Kolisi without her

Rachel Kolisi recently shared the emotional turmoil that comes with co-parenting. The former wife of the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi shared a video of the first time her kids got ready to travel to their father alone for the first time.

Rachel Kolisi coped without her children after they went to Siya Kolisi alone for the first time.

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi soon updated fans on how she spent her days while apart from her kids. Many people were happy to see that Rachel was also taking care of herself during the difficult time.

In a post on Instagram, Rachel Kolisi shared that while her kids spent time with Siya, she turned to her grandmother. Rachel went on a safari with her granny who she showered her with lots of love. Rachel visited Monwana Lodge at Thorny Bush Game Reserve. On her Instagram stories Rachel detailed that they saw a leopard, which her grandma wanted to see at least once in her life. Following their safari, Rachel and her granny played a game of Scrabble. In the post raving about her special day with her gran, Rachel wrote:

"@monwanaafrica with Gran was the best idea 🥹❤️"

How Rachel Kolisi co-parents with Siya Kolisi

Briefly News reported that Rachel has been very open about healing from her divorce. After splitting from Siya Kolisi, Rachel has poured into herself and her loved ones. Rachel has shown that self-care and her children have been her saving grace. Expert divorce attorneys recommend staying busy when children are away by making plans with friends and other loved ones, just like Rachel did. Instead of missing the children, focusing on hobbies and your own interests is best. For example, on New Year's, Rachel went on a solo vacation in nature.

Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi have been co-parenting and she has dealt with it gracefully.

Source: Instagram

South Africa cheers for Rachel Kolisi

People said they love seeing Rachel doing much better since letting her kids go to their father. Netizens shared encouraging comments for Rachel.

caitlyndebeer said:

"Looks phenomenal and how special ❤️"

shannonvastar commented:

"Absolutely love this for you. 💛 "

simmiebom wrote:

"What beautiful, special memories. And how you ❤️ your Gran! That is such a special bond. ❤️"

beverly_campbell_ added:

"Special times with your gran.. creating everlasting memories 😍❤️ "

miss_abby_ppower commented:

"Rachel you will be blessed for spoiling granny 😍"

ngobeni_cressy gushed:

"Beautiful wena Rahel❤️❤️"

Rachel Kolisi talks about Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi talked about her former husband Siya Kolisi in a recent interview. She shared the reason they both partnered on the same goal of making people's lives better within their community.

The news about the end of the former South African couple's eight-year marriage last year, October, took the social media space by surprise especially those that made their union a benchmark for theirs.

Siya and Rachel's separation didn't put an end to their partnership on Kolisi's foundation, as they continue to render help to those in the community.

