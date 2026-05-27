American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal took to social media on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, to announce he was leaving South Africa after his historic Cape Town arrival.

Screenshots taken from a clip taken during the journey to Cape Town. Images: Jason Vanporppal

Source: TikTok

His travel companion Jerome, who had driven alongside him from Johannesburg for 16 days, departed for Joburg on the same morning. Mzansi was not ready to say goodbye.

The two had shared the road through South Africa after Vanporppal completed his 106-day, 5,500-kilometre skate from Uganda to Cape Town. Jerome became a quiet hero behind the journey, driving at 15km/h just to keep Vanporppal safe on the road.

The man behind the skater

Vanporppal used his video to thank Jerome publicly for the sacrifices he made during those 16 days together in South Africa. The bond the two built on the road clearly meant a great deal to the Los Angeles skater. It was a tribute that touched many fans watching online.

Vanporppal is not leaving immediately, though, as he plans to spend a few more days in Cape Town before flying home. He has spoken about wanting to return to Los Angeles to spend time with family. He also wants to focus on building skate parks and raising money for kids.

South Africans flooded the comments with emotional messages after the video went up. Many said they were not ready for the chapter to close so soon. The country had lined roads, waved flags and shown up for Vanporppal in ways that moved him to tears more than once.

His journey, which raised funds for Uganda’s largest planned skate park, turned into something far bigger in South Africa.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More about Jason Vanporppal

Jason Vanporppal completed his 5,500-kilometre skateboarding challenge across Africa after arriving in Cape Town.

A skater from America, Jason Vanporppal, became a viral sensation in South Africa, and he recorded a recent welcome he received in a small town.

American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal was met by a massive crowd in Paarl in the Western Cape on 24 May 2026, with fans flooding the streets to welcome him.

Source: Briefly News