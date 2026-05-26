American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal was hit on the head by a drone while giving a speech the day after completing 106 days of skating through Africa

The unexpected accident happened in Cape Town as he was speaking to a large, enthusiastic crowd at a local skatepark

Locals realised that he wasn’t hurt, and chose to focus on his inspiring achievement, praising his determination and saying he won their hearts

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While Jason was delivering a moving speech to a large crowd, a drone flew his way. Image: @jaayfils

Source: TikTok

A US skateboarder’s emotional speech in the Mother City took a chaotic and amusing turn after he was accidentally struck by a drone. The skateboarder shared a video on his TikTok account, @jaayfilms, on 26 May 2026, after documenting his travel until he reached Cape Town on day 106 of his journey across the African continent.

Standing before a large, cheering crowd at a local skatepark, the American athlete reflected on what his time in South Africa had taught him. He spoke passionately about how the country taught him to love people and expressed his gratitude to the communities for coming together.

The American skateboarder is hit by a camera drone

In the middle of the speech, a low-flying camera drone flew directly into the skateboarder's head. Despite the shock of the sudden impact, TikTok user @jaayfilms laughed off the incident and asked the crowd if anyone managed to film it so he could use the footage.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Locals love the American skateboarder

While locals found the unexpected drone collision hilarious, the majority of commentators chose to look beyond the minor mishap and focus on his incredible achievement. They shared messages of admiration, thanking the young man for being a true inspiration to the youth. Others were touched by his kind words about South Africa and declared that the American skateboarder had won their hearts.

Jason was called a true gem by many social media users. Image: @jaayfilms

Source: TikTok

User @justine weddell said:

"Beautiful words. You are a true gem of the world."

User @Lee David Griffith commented:

"Thank you so much for such an incredible journey, Jason. You're an absolute inspiration to every one of us ❤️. You made me cry on so many days just watching you skate and grow as a person. Love you, dude, and please continue to inspire this young generation."

User @helenkasim shared:

"God is in this story. Well done! Enjoy the break to the max 🎉."

User @Stefan Oom said:

"My man, respect! You've earned respect on a different level. Well done, and do a shout-out to your boys who couldn't finish with you. They're still part of the skating family."

User @Pseudonym🇿🇦 added:

"You won our hearts."

User @𝒮𝒶𝓈𝓈𝓎𝓂𝒶𝓂𝓂𝒶 shared:

"I laughed way too hard 'kapow' 🤣."

3 Briefly News articles about the American skater

An American athlete, skateboarding through the Central Karoo, was treated to a warm, high-energy welcome by Shell petrol attendants in Three Sisters, touching viewers' hearts.

South African police officers surprised an American traveller on his 91st day of skating to Cape Town by stopping to offer encouragement.

An American skateboarder travelling across African countries sustained multiple injuries during the South African leg of his journey, and locals pulled up to attend to his wounds.

Source: Briefly News